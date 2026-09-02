Tete murder accused claims boxer was behind shooting that paralysed him

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Uzuzole Goqwana is accused of orchestrating the murder of champion boxer Zolani Tete. Picture SINO MAJANGAZA

The 22-year-old man accused of masterminding the murder of former world boxing champion Zolani Tete has claimed the slain boxer was behind a 2025 shooting that left him paralysed.

Uzuzole Goqwana made the allegation in his formal bail application before the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Tuesday, telling the court there had been bad blood between him and Tete because he was romantically involved with the boxer’s estranged wife.

Goqwana, who denied any involvement in Tete’s murder and said he would plead not guilty, claimed Tete had “engineered” the July 2025 shooting in which he suffered a spinal injury. Tete’s estranged wife was reportedly also injured.

The two were sitting in a vehicle at a popular drinking spot in NU9, Mdantsane, when they came under fire from an unknown gunman.

Through an affidavit handed to magistrate Anton Pretorius by his attorney, Ayabonga Kampi, Goqwana said he believed the attack was linked to his relationship with the boxer’s estranged wife.

He claimed Tete had previously threatened him with a firearm after confronting him while he was driving her vehicle.

Goqwana said he had initially regarded Tete as a hero.

“I must state that the deceased is well known to me as I regarded him as a hero, just like all of the people from Mdantsane do.

“However, I have to state that I am aware of the fact that the deceased was married … and I am aware of the fact that such marriage still subsists even though the couple had been estranged for some time ... ”

Goqwana said he entered into an intimate relationship with Tete’s estranged wife in 2025.

“The deceased and [his wife] were living separate lives despite the fact that they were legally married to each other, and in 2025, I also formed an intimate relationship with [the wife] and this fact reached the ears of the deceased, and I became aware of the fact that the deceased had been following my cars and making all kinds of threats.”

He claimed that two days before the shooting, Tete intercepted him while he was driving his estranged wife’s vehicle.

“The deceased alighted [from the car] in a foul mood, hurling all kinds of insults whilst pointing a firearm at me.

“However, I felt protected that the incident took place in a public area, and I somehow knew that the deceased would not fire his firearm on a public road like that one, where a number of vehicles were passing by.”

Four months after beginning the relationship, Goqwana said, he and Tete’s estranged wife were attacked.

“I sustained one gunshot injury that shattered my spinal cord, while [she] sustained multiple gunshot injuries.

“At that moment, I felt that my legs had gone numb and we tried to get assistance, but no-one came to our rescue, despite the fact that we were very close to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital.

“I made attempts to drive the vehicle using my hands to press down the pedals until the point when I lost consciousness.”

Goqwana claimed he later told police he suspected Tete of arranging the attack but accused investigators of failing to properly investigate that possibility.

“I regard that largely to the stature that the deceased commanded in our community which might have made him to be regarded as a saint.

“It must have been a case that the deceased could do no wrong.”

However, investigating officer Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mtati disputed aspects of Goqwana’s version.

Mtati told the court the shooting was not reported to police on the day it occurred and officers learnt about it only a day later, by which time they could not properly examine the crime scene or collect potentially crucial evidence.

He said Goqwana had initially suspected a Cape Town-based friend, to whom he owed money, of being responsible for the shooting before later turning his suspicions to the boxer.

Mtati said the police investigation had uncovered “not a single clue or evidence of who might have been involved in his shooting”.

He also claimed investigators had received inadequate co-operation from Goqwana and members of his family.

According to Mtati, witnesses had told investigators that Goqwana harboured intense anger towards Tete and had spoken about plans to have him killed.

Goqwana is applying for bail alongside alleged middleman Sinebhongo Qase, 28, who the state alleges arranged two hitmen in connection with Tete’s murder.

The two alleged gunmen, Athandwa Gandala and Siphesihle Kolisa, abandoned their bail applications last week.

Qase, through his attorney Asanda Pakade, also denied involvement in Tete’s murder and argued that the state’s case against him was weak.

“I therefore do not fear attending my trial and await my vindication,” he said.

Mtati opposed Goqwana’s release, arguing that he was a flight risk and could also face danger from members of the public because of Tete’s popularity.

“Because of the popularity of the deceased, he could be killed in a mob justice way, unnecessarily so, if he could be released,” Mtati said.

Goqwana acknowledged in his affidavit that his arrest had generated public anger.

“I know of the dangers that I have attracted as a result of being arrested in a case like this one.”

Mtati’s testimony will continue on Wednesday.

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