Former deputy principal faces second day of cross-examination in brothel case

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Vuyokazi Gana at the East London Magistrates Court after her lawyers lodged a section174 application for dismissal of her case.

A former deputy principal accused of keeping a brothel and benefiting from its proceeds faced a second day of cross-examination in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Vuyokazi Gana took the stand for a second day as state prosecutor Lifa Matyobeni questioned her claim that she had been unaware that people to whom she rented an apartment were allegedly having sex with clients for money.

The state also questioned Gana about how she acquired her properties, what they were used for and her sources of income.

Proceedings began about two hours later than the scheduled 9.30am start, with Matyobeni asking Gana how many properties she owned and how she earned an income.

Gana said she owned four flats in Amalinda, KuGompo City, and earned money from selling clothes and food and operating a grass and bush-cutting business. She also received a widow’s pension.

During her evidence, presiding officer Thembekile Malusi cautioned Gana against giving what he regarded as evasive answers, saying it was in her interests as a witness to answer questions directly.

“We can go on for weeks of you doing this, but you will see the consequences when judgment is given,” Malusi said.

Gana had previously succeeded in an application to be discharged on the first six counts she faced, but she is still defending the remaining two counts.

After questioning by both the defence and the state had concluded, Malusi sought further clarity from Gana about her testimony that she had never seen the women at the property dressed in what witnesses had described as “skimpy clothing”.

He questioned how Gana, who had testified that she regularly visited the property to collect rent, had never seen anything that raised her suspicions about what was allegedly happening there.

“If they were in these clothing and conducting prostitution freely and you would arrive there day and night, how is it that in all these years there was not a single occasion that you met any of these women in the conditions that they described [skimpy clothing]?” he asked.

Outside court, Masimanyane Women’s Rights International programmes manager Farida Myburgh expressed surprise that Gana was out on bail and said the organisation intended seeking clarity about the circumstances surrounding her release.

“Yesterday we were not aware that the court was open to people, and I was taken aback upon hearing that she was out on bail,” Myburgh said.

“How she suddenly was granted bail I don’t know.

“I was extremely worried throughout the morning because I just thought to myself we might end up with another Omotoso case.

“The dismissal of her charges should be prompting an introspection and accountability within the criminal justice system, rather than simply closing the chapter,” she said.

Myburgh said Masimanyane had arranged counselling for the girls and women involved in the matter. She said the youngest had been 16 when the case against Gana began.

The matter was postponed to Friday at 9am.

Gana remains out on bail. Her son is expected to be one of two witnesses called by the defence.

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