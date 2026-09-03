Suspect in murder of boy, 8, to apply for bail

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A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old boy in the Dutywa area.

A man arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old in Dutywa is to apply for bail on Monday.

His arrest on Sunday came after the boy, Olumiyo Gabelana, went missing and was found dead inside a shack at Drayini location in the Ngcingwane Administrative Area on August 28.

The child had been strangled.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed on Wednesday that a case of murder and kidnapping was being investigated.

“The family of the deceased reported the missing boy at Dutywa SAPS …

“Members attached to Dutywa SAPS and law enforcement … conducted a search for the missing boy,” Mawisa said.

“During the search, they received information that led them to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the body of the minor in a newly built shack at Drayini Location.”

The man, 19, was arrested two days after the boy was reported missing and charged.

He made his first appearance on Monday in the Dutywa magistrate’s court and was remanded to September 7 for the bail application, Mawisa said.

Daily Dispatch