Suspected killers ‘camped outside Tete’s home’

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Investigator in the Zolani Tete murder case, warrant officer Nkululeko Mtati testifies during the bail application of accused 1, Uzuzole Goqwana and accused 4, Sinebhongo Qase, at the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Wednesday. Picture: Sino Majangaza

In the days before his assassination, two-time world boxing champion Zolani Tete was allegedly placed under constant surveillance, with his suspected killers camping outside his NU17 home for more than two hours the day before he was shot.

The state alleges that gunmen Athandwa “Fifi” Gandala and Siphesihle Kolisa met alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana at a petrol station in Mdantsane shortly before the killing to discuss Tete as their target.

The meeting was allegedly captured on CCTV at the petrol station, where the men were seen together before driving to the area near Tete’s home.

This was revealed by investigating officer Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mtati during the bail hearing of Goqwana and alleged middleman Sinebhongo Qase in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court.

Mtati told magistrate Anton Pretorius that the investigation had established that Tete had been watched for days before his shooting on August 21.

On one occasion, his alleged killers watched him for more than two hours while he was at home.

On another day, Tete was allegedly seen by his suspected killers while taking out a dustbin, still in his dressing gown.

“According to evidence we have, they watched him for consecutive days, saw him going in and out of his yard, while they were also told about the type of vehicle he was driving at the time,” Mtati said.

The court also heard that the four accused had allegedly independently made confession statements to investigators.

Mtati testified that Qase became involved after Goqwana allegedly contacted him asking him to organise firearms.

“Applicant number two [Qase] then went to look for people who could supply them with firearms.

“They wanted to rent such guys, as applicant one [Goqwana] had said he already had people to do the job, but was just in need of firearms.

“The second applicant then got in touch with a man called Fifi, at Scenery Park, who told him he does not rent out guns, but can do the job of killing their target himself,” he told the packed courtroom.

Mtati said Qase reported back to Goqwana, who allegedly told him he already had his own people to carry out the killing and only needed firearms.

“That delayed the process a bit. But after some time, Fifi contacted applicant number two, inquiring about prospects of such job.

“Applicant two then went back to applicant one, who told him that he was not interested in getting the alleged hitmen as part of the deal to get guns, as he had his own people to do the job.”

Mtati said Qase eventually persuaded Goqwana to allow the men to carry out the killing, on condition that they would only be paid after the target had been eliminated.

Qase then allegedly gave Goqwana the contact numbers of the alleged gunmen before a meeting was arranged at an undisclosed petrol station in Mdantsane.

The Dispatch understands the meeting was captured on CCTV, showing the alleged conspirators discussing who their target was before travelling to Tete’s home.

“The following day, they again went to Zolani’s house, where they camped for over two hours, watching his every move,” Mtati said.

Mtati’s evidence-in-chief began late on Tuesday and continued throughout Wednesday before he was cross-examined by Goqwana’s lawyer, Ayabonga Kampi.

The court also heard that Goqwana faces three cases involving possession of stolen vehicles and theft of motor vehicles from different provinces.

Goqwana, who is wheelchair-bound, told the court on Tuesday that he had been paralysed after a shooting he claimed was “engineered” by Tete in July 2025.

He said, through Kampi, that the bullet that “shattered” his spinal cord was not meant for him but for Tete’s estranged wife, with whom he allegedly had a romantic relationship and who was in the vehicle when he was shot.

Mtati said there was no evidence linking anyone to Goqwana’s shooting.

He opposed bail, citing concerns for the accused’s safety, their alleged flight risk and the possibility that they could interfere with state witnesses.

Goqwana, Mtati said, had two previous convictions relating to theft and assault, cases in which he avoided jail time and received fines.

Qase has no previous convictions or pending cases.

Mtati also revealed that there had already been alleged interference with a witness.

Mtati said the witness did not answer the call but contacted him, after which he advised the witness to answer the call or ask the mother to send a text message.

The mother allegedly sent a message asking what her son had said in his statement, which Mtati read to court.

He said the state had a strong case against all four accused.

Kampi accused investigators of assaulting and torturing Goqwana and his helper, who was arrested with him at King Phalo Airport a day after Tete’s shooting, to force confessions.

The helper has not been charged in connection with Tete’s assassination.

The bail hearing continues on Monday.

Daily Dispatch