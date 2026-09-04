ANC launches two-pronged strategy over Eastern Cape candidate lists debacle

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The ANC is launching an investigation into the alleged manipulation of its Eastern Cape candidate lists after discovering that the names of several prominent candidates were removed shortly before the party submitted its lists to the Electoral Commission (IEC) for the upcoming municipal elections.

The probe, revealed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, will seek to establish who was responsible for the changes and why names approved by both the provincial and national leadership were removed from the final lists.

The party is also separately preparing to approach the Electoral Court in a bid to have several Eastern Cape candidates registered after the deadline for submission of the lists.

Problems affecting the submission and capturing of the party’s lists left candidates in at least four municipalities off the IEC’s system.

Mbalula held a virtual meeting with the ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) on Wednesday, during which he addressed the disputed candidate lists and the problems surrounding their submission.

In a leaked recording of the meeting, Mbalula confirmed that the ANC’s entire list was submitted three minutes before the 5pm deadline on Friday last week.

However, the names of some candidates were not captured in time on the IEC’s online registration system.

Mbalula said the party would also investigate the alleged manipulation of its Eastern Cape lists, particularly the removal of prominent candidates whose inclusion had already been approved.

Among the names allegedly removed are those of two sitting mayors, one of whom is also a regional ANC chair.

One of the mayors had reportedly been placed in a leading position on the list submitted by his sub-region.

Other prominent candidates allegedly removed include two popular Amathole ANC regional executive committee members, one of whom came out on top on his sub-region’s list, as well as a senior Mquma municipality councillor.

However, these three candidates were reportedly removed because they allegedly had criminal records.

The candidates could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The manipulation allegations have added another layer to a crisis for the ANC in the province arising from the problems with the submission of its lists.

It emerged earlier this week that the party would be unable to field either ward or proportional representation (PR) councillor candidates in the Port St Johns and Ngquza Hill municipalities because its lists were not captured by the deadline.

PR lists for Walter Sisulu and Sunday’s River Valley municipalities were also affected, according to party insiders.

As things stand, the ANC will have no candidates contesting the elections in Port St Johns and Ngquza Hill, while no PR candidates will be fielded in Walter Sisulu and Sunday’s River Valley.

Mbalula told the PEC that Luthuli House had engaged the IEC on the matter and would now approach the Electoral Court if the commission did not resolve its complaint.

He said the ANC was adamant that it had met the submission deadline and wanted the IEC to examine its electronic submission logs.

“We then received news that there are certain municipalities, which affect the Eastern Cape, that were basically not submitted in terms of the list,” Mbalula said.

“Now, we have a full breakdown in terms of the Eastern Cape of what we have actually submitted, captured, and what was actually pending.”

Mbalula said he had written to the IEC asking that the affected lists be uploaded.

He said the commissioners had considered the request but declined to allow the affected candidates to be registered.

“This is despite there being a precedent of this nature that had happened, and parties were allowed to basically upload their lists.

“The contest between us and the IEC is not about late submission, but about something having happened after submission, and the logs that the IEC is looking at will also show that,” Mbalula said.

“So we will pursue this matter.

“One, we are writing to them, which we have already done, to say to them we need the logs and then secondly, that they must review this thing.

“Failure to do so, we will then have to proceed to the electoral court.”

The IEC is scheduled to finalise the candidate lists on September 16, but Mbalula said this should not happen until the matter had been resolved, either through the courts or by the commission itself.

He also said some candidates had been rejected by the system because of invalid identity numbers.

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Yanga Zicina referred questions to the party’s national office.

National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu declined to comment, saying the party “does not respond to rumours”.

The IEC said earlier this week that, at the close of the statutory period for candidate nominations, 142,072 candidates had been nominated to contest 10,526 council seats across municipalities.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said 2,274 candidates had been captured on the IEC system but were not finally submitted by the deadline.

“This phenomenon affects 480 PR and 1,794 ward potential candidates. The unique number of political parties in this situation is 45,” Mamabolo said.

“The commission’s position is that, in practical terms, these potential candidates have not been submitted to the commission and therefore are not in contention for this election.”

Daily Dispatch