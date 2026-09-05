Move to transform key Mdantsane road into economic artery

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Qumza Highway could soon be transformed into Mdantsane Qumza Boulevard, a proposed business, tourism, heritage and sporting corridor at the heart of plans to reposition Mdantsane as a township destination.

The Symphony Business Chamber and its stakeholders are driving the proposal, which would see the road developed into a vibrant economic hub featuring restaurants, car washes, bed-and-breakfast establishments, lodges and vehicle charging stations.

The proposed transformation is part of the broader vision behind the inaugural Mdantsane Week Festival — Sakh’uMdantsane, taking place from November 19 to 21.

Symphony Business Chamber chair Thandi Mkhanzana said the proposed boulevard was intended to turn one of Mdantsane’s key roads into an economic artery while honouring the people and history associated with the township.

“We are looking at the future of Qumza Highway and what it can become for Mdantsane.”

The proposal is to rename it Mdantsane Qumza Boulevard and develop the entire road into a business hub that speaks to the needs of the community and visitors,” Mkhanzana said.

The plans would create opportunities for local businesses while encouraging investment along the corridor.

The proposed accommodation facilities would cater for visitors attending sporting, cultural and entertainment events, while restaurants and other businesses would allow visitors to spend more time and money within the township.

“We don’t want people to come to Mdantsane for one day and leave,” Mkhanzana said.

“We want to create an environment where visitors can stay, eat, shop and experience the township.

“That means creating opportunities for small businesses while also attracting investment into Mdantsane.”

But the proposed boulevard is not being envisioned solely as a commercial strip.

It would also become a heritage route, connecting Mdantsane’s economic future with its history as one of the country’s most important townships for boxing, music, journalism, liberation and the arts.

As part of the plans, stakeholders want to transform the former home of legendary boxer Happy Boy Mxaji into a boxing heritage site.

The proposed site would preserve Mxaji’s legacy and form part of a wider boxing tourism offering celebrating the champions produced by Mdantsane.

The Mdantsane Indoor Sports Centre is also earmarked to become a training centre, creating a dedicated space for young and emerging boxers to develop their skills.

“Mdantsane has produced some of the greatest boxers in our country and internationally.

“We want to preserve that history, but we also want to use it to create the next generation of champions,” Mkhanzana said.

The proposed boulevard would therefore link commerce, tourism and sport, with the festival expected to provide a platform to showcase the vision to residents, businesses and visitors.

The three-day Sakh’uMdantsane festival will feature boxing champions, jazz musicians, filmmakers, journalists, academics and business leaders connected to Mdantsane.

Its programme is structured around five pillars — boxing, jazz, liberation, journalism and excellence — which organisers believe represent the township’s contribution to SA’s history and culture.

The road itself will become a major festival space, with the final day’s Mdantsane Day featuring markets, food, arts and culture, exhibitions and entertainment.

A youth conference and hackathon will also challenge pupils from Mdantsane schools to develop ideas for the future of Qumza Boulevard.

Mkhanzana said involving young people was important because the proposed transformation had to create opportunities for future generations.

“Sakh’uMdantsane must not only happen in November and then disappear. We want to build a legacy that remains in Mdantsane.

“The boulevard, the boxing heritage site and the training centre are all part of that bigger vision,” she said.

The festival will also use the boulevard to tell the stories of people who helped shape Mdantsane.

The “Ink and Defiance: The Black Voice from Mdantsane” exhibition will highlight journalists such as Gordon Sipho Qumza and Jackson Fuzile, while filmmaker Jahmil Qubeka will feature in the Mdantsane Film Quarter through his film, Knuckle City, which was set and largely filmed in the township.

For Mkhanzana, the proposed Mdantsane Qumza Boulevard represents the central ambition of the festival — turning pride in Mdantsane’s past into investment and opportunity for its future.

“We want people to leave with pride, but also with purpose,” she said.

“The markets support local businesses, the hackathon empowers young innovators and the exhibitions preserve our history.

“Mdantsane has always produced champions, storytellers, leaders and innovators.

“Now we need to build the opportunities that will allow the next generation to carry that legacy forward.”

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