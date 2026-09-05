Murder accused searched by CPF members after KwaBhaca killing

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Lusikisiki alleged massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase and his former close friend Siphosolxolo Dukengceni Myekethe, who together have shared a prison cell for many years, are now testifying against each other at the Lusikisiki massacre trial. PICTURE LULAMILE FENI

One of the Lusikisiki massacre accused says an encounter with members of the KwaBhaca community policing forum led him to believe the structure might have been infiltrated by a criminal.

Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 33, has been testifying since Monday about the murder of ANC regional leader and municipal councillor Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana and the killing of 18 people, mostly women, in Lusikisiki, both in 2024.

The Mthatha high court, sitting in Lusikisiki, heard that Gijana was allegedly a feared drug lord in KwaBhaca and a former associate of suspected massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase.

Hintsa told the court that he, Songezo Mashiya Vuma and Aphiwe “AP” Ndende shot and killed Gijana at his home in Lubhacweni on August 19 2024, allegedly on the orders of Ndamase, who was in prison at the time.

“When we arrived at Lubhacweni to kill Sncane, sent by Mzukisi Ndamase, he [Gijana] thought that we were sent by a certain man he called Madala or Madalas and begged us not to kill him, saying that we must tell him that he would rectify things, but it is just a matter of time; [we] must bear with him,” Hintsa said through his lawyer, Zama Somahela.

Hintsa said Gijana only realised after Ndamase phoned him from prison that he had sent the men to his home.

“I thought these guys were sent by Madalas and did not know it was Ntandana, my brother. I know you will not allow it to happen,” Hintsa quoted Gijana as having told Ndamase over the phone.

Gijana referred to Ndamase as Ntandana, while Ndamase called Gijana Gatyeni.

Hintsa said the pair had been friends for a long time, carrying out cash-in-transit heists and other robberies together.

Minutes after killing Gijana, the three men sent a video clip of the killing to Ndamase, the court heard.

Hintsa said he later encountered members of the community policing forum patrolling in a double-cab bakkie.

He had Gijana’s bank card in his pocket, as well as an okapi knife, but hid the items before the forum members searched him.

He gave them a false name and said he was from Kokstad, unemployed and surviving by selling dagga.

According to Hintsa, one forum member became furious, cocked a pistol and wanted to shoot him before being stopped by other members. The man was referred to as Madala.

“He continued to say I was lying. I was one of the people selling drugs in Lubhacweni and he demanded that I should be evicted.

“He gave me three days to pack and go.

“I don’t know why this man was so angry and even wanted to shoot me, and why and how he knew as a matter of fact that I was indeed selling drugs at the village, which I was selling them. I connected the dots.”

Hintsa said he and Ndende had been selling drugs for Ndamase since relocating to KwaBhaca after a drug war in Flagstaff in which his former boss was killed.

He said the community policing forum members found nothing when they searched his home because the three AK-47 assault rifles used to kill Gijana were stored at another house.

Hintsa said he was convinced the Madala mentioned by Gijana was the same man who was part of the community policing forum.

After the killing, Hintsa, Vuma and Ndende travelled to Mthatha, where they spent the night at a friend’s home.

They returned to KwaBhaca the next day.

Hintsa began looking for accommodation in town because he feared returning to Lubhacweni.

He said he had nearly rented a room at Gijana’s sister’s homestead without knowing who she was.

“When I phoned her and I told her I wanted to rent a room urgently, she said that she could not help me as she was preparing for the funeral of her brother, who was shot dead at his home in Lubhacweni.

“I was shocked that I was [about] to rent at Gijana’s home. I pretended to be understanding and said I will wait,” he said.

Gijana was shot dead weeks before the September 28 massacre in Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, in which 18 people were killed.

Six accused, who have all pleaded not guilty to a total of 29 charges, including 19 murders, are alleged by the state to have been hired by Ndamase to carry out the killings.

He has denied the allegation.

Daily Dispatch