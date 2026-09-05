Rape accused’s trial postponed after docket not presented in court

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The 28-year-old, who is accused of being the feared serial rapist known as “Vaselina”, will return to court on September 22 when prosecutors are expected to have the docket available.

The man accused of terrorising schoolgirls in Tabase in a string of alleged rapes walked out of the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Thursday after his case was postponed because the docket was not before court.

The 28-year-old, who is accused of being the feared serial rapist known as “Vaselina”, will return to court on September 22 when prosecutors are expected to have the docket available.

The accused is alleged to have been behind a reign of terror involving the rape of schoolgirls in Tabase and surrounding villages.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana previously told the Daily Dispatch that the case dates back to June 2026 and that the man faces a charge of housebreaking with intent to commit a crime unknown to the state, as well as an additional charge of rape.

The case was on the roll on Thursday pending DNA results linked to the rape charge.

However, the court heard that the docket was not available.

It had been requested by acting director of public prosecutions advocate Samkelo Mtwana after the case received media attention and, by Thursday, was at the office of the chief prosecutor, who was held up in a meeting.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said it was normal practice for serious or complex cases to be referred to the DPP for guidance.

“This is to ensure that when the matter goes to trial, all important investigation aspects have been covered and there’s sufficient evidence,” Tyali said.

“If a case has a potential of being heard at a higher court, a regional court or high court, it is a norm again that the prosecutor who is assigned to that case deals with it from the district level.”

The Daily Dispatch reported last month that fear had engulfed the Tabase region and surrounding villages following a spate of alleged rapes of young girls.

Many of the alleged victims were schoolgirls who rented rooms closer to their schools, particularly in homes where there were no men.

The accused cannot be named because he faces a rape charge and has not yet pleaded.

He remains out on bail.

A Dispatch investigation last month detailed how the alleged serial rapist had sown fear among pupils in Tabase.

He is accused of smearing himself with vaseline before removing window panes and slipping through window frames to gain access to homes.

Community leaders have claimed that more than 10 pupils have been raped in Tabase since April.

The Dispatch also reported that the accused’s family had called for the law to take its course.

The accused’s mother said she had heard rumours about a serial rapist operating in the area but did not know who was involved until her son’s name was linked to the feared “Vaselina” moniker on social media.

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