Zolisa Madikizela uses her background in student affairs to mentor communities

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Former student support liaison officer Zolisa Madikizela, 51, is using two non-profit organisations to tackle problems she has encountered both in the classroom and in the wider King Dalindyebo community. supplied

Former student support liaison officer Zolisa Madikizela has turned years of helping young people through personal and academic challenges into a broader mission to serve communities across King Sabata Dalindyebo.

Madikizela, 51, works through two non-profit organisations — Eagle Watchdogs NPO, which focuses on service delivery and accountability, and the Kaizer Daliwonga Foundation, which provides counselling, career guidance and mentorship to pupils.

Her community work grew out of nearly a decade spent supporting students.

From 2014 until March 2023, Madikizela worked as a student support liaison officer, helping students with education, accommodation, family problems and other challenges.

“I was managing students from everything about them, from head to toe,” she said.

The role gave her insight into the difficulties young people faced beyond the classroom.

“I enjoyed it because I was a youth leader. It was easy for me to connect and understand.”

Madikizela said she eventually realised many of the problems affecting students could not be addressed by educational institutions alone.

“The college falls under the department of higher education and training, but when you go home, because of the violation of bylaws or laws happening in your community, you see those challenges,” she said.

Through Eagle Watchdogs, Madikizela and seven other committee members raise concerns about service delivery and call for greater accountability from authorities.

She said their concerns included the implementation of municipal policies, alleged corruption, administration and what she described as a lack of consequence management.

“They’ve got good policies; it’s about implementing the contract between what is on paper and what is on the ground.”

Her other focus is helping young people make informed decisions about their futures.

Through the KD Foundation, she provides counselling, career guidance and mentorship, while using her professional networks to connect pupils with opportunities where possible.

“I realised it’s not just the youth. I’m a humanitarian. I’m an activist,” Madikizela said.

Her motivation, she said, was rooted in her Christian faith and a belief that she had a responsibility to serve others.

“I believe it’s God, and I believe I have a purpose on earth.”

Madikizela wants young people in KSD to have opportunities locally rather than feeling compelled to leave the area.

“There is a lot of opportunity here, so why should our kids run away and get employed somewhere else?

“They should do it because they want to, not because they are forced.”

Anelisa Mbooi, 30, who joined Madikizela’s mentorship programme last year, said the experience had given her a practical way to contribute to her community.

Through the programme, she has participated in HIV/Aids awareness campaigns, supported families in need and taken part in school outreach programmes.

“Anything that has to do with community development, that’s what we normally do,” Mbooi said.

She said the experience had also influenced her work through her church.

“Most of the time, the thing I ask is, how can I contribute to society?”

Madikizela was nominated for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes accolades by Khayakazi Njeza, who described her as a longtime community leader and advocate for young people and residents.

Njeza said she first met Madikizela as a church youth leader in the early 2000s and later worked with her at KSD TVET College.

“She continues to be the voice of the community,” Njeza said.

She said Madikizela’s contribution often happened away from public attention.

“When there was no-one to speak, she spoke. When there was no-one to fight, she fought. When there was no food, she shared what little she had.”

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