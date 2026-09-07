1,169 arrested in Eastern Cape crime crackdown

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Eastern Cape police arrested 1,169 suspects and seized 42 firearms during a week-long province-wide crime crackdown.

The arrests were made during Operation Shanela activities conducted across the province from August 31 to September 6, involving roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, stop-and-search operations and high-visibility patrols.

Police said 43 people were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms, while 17 were arrested for possession of ammunition.

A further 41 people were arrested for alleged drug dealing, 54 for burglary and 70 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police also arrested 113 undocumented foreign nationals.

Other suspects were arrested for offences including murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and malicious damage to property.

Police said illegal firearms remained a particular focus of the weekly high-density operations because of their role in serious and violent crime.

Dangerous weapons and other prohibited items were also confiscated during the operations.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said the results demonstrated the commitment of police officers and the importance of community co-operation in combating crime.

“The possession of unlicensed firearms continue to fuel serious and violent crimes, and we will continue to use all available resources to ensure that these weapons are removed from circulation and that those responsible are facing the full might of the law,” Ncata said.