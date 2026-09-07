Chippa seek approval to bring Sundowns to Buffalo City Stadium

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Chippa United's Koketso Mohlometsi displays his skills against Milford FC during their match at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

KuGompo City football fans could be in for a rare treat with the news that Chippa United could play current African champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa said late on Monday afternoon that they had applied to the Premier Soccer League for the high-profile Betway Premiership match against Downs to be played in KuGompo City.

This comes after the national governing body ruled that the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s surface was not yet ready to host the game following maintenance.

The club said it was waiting for approval from the mother body.

The Buffalo City Stadium is listed as Chippa’s alternative venue after the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Both venues underwent maintenance in August, so Chippa’s home games had to be played away, including another marquee fixture against Orlando Pirates in Durban last month.

Chippa announced on August 25 that both venues had been approved to host future games, but on Monday that was reversed.

The Buffalo City Stadium hosted Chippa’s home game against league newbies Milford FC on Saturday. The match ended in a goalless draw.

The club sent a message to their fans in the statement.

“We apologise to our supporters, particularly those who have already purchased tickets or made arrangements to attend the match in Nelson Mandela [Bay],” the statement said.

In Gqeberha, stadium operators the Mandela Bay Development Agency confirmed the decision to strip the venue of the game.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has recently completed the installation of a new playing surface.

“The pitch had to undergo intensive restoration ahead of the PSL releasing the season plan.

“We are confident that the venue is ready to host future matches.”

Should the 15,000-capacity venue in KuGompo City be given the green light, it will be the second Sundowns visit.

The last time was in May 2025, and it was hosted successfully despite concerns that the venue was too small to accommodate throngs of fans.

Chippa are currently in the bottom half of the log, having chalked up four draws and one loss in their five outings.

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