Mbhashe celebrates its heritage with wide range of exciting activities in September

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Food, music, cycling, kayaking and thundering hooves will form part of a month-long celebration of Mbhashe’s culture and heritage this September.

The Ilifa loMbhashe Heritage Month programme, launched by Mbhashe local municipality on Friday, will take residents and visitors from food markets and Wild Coast adventures to live music and a horse racing finale as the area showcases its traditions and tourism attractions.

Municipal spokesperson Babalwa Magqwanti said the programme was designed to celebrate Mbhashe’s cultural identity, while drawing more visitors to the area and creating economic opportunities for local communities.

“The event will redefine the appeal and perception of Mbhashe as one of the go-to areas in terms of heritage, culture and tourism,” Magqwanti said.

“Overall, the signature event will promote Mbhashe as the best investment and tourism destination.”

The municipality has allocated R800,000 to the programme, covering entertainment, prize-money, catering, accommodation, logistics and contingency costs.

The opening Agriculture and Food Trade Fair on Friday gave small businesses an opportunity to sell their products and access municipal assistance, information and possible funding opportunities.

The second event, on September 11, will feature cycling, a guided tour of Mbhashe and estuary kayaking at the Lurhwaziyo River Mouth.

On September 19, participants will take part in a fun walk, beginning at Morrison location, about 15km from Dutywa, followed by an afternoon music festival featuring Mbhashe artists alongside nationally recognised performers.

The programme will culminate in a horse racing event on September 20, modelled on events such as the Durban July and Berlin November.

Magqwanti said the municipality regarded horse racing as part of the area’s indigenous knowledge system and cultural heritage.

She said Ilifa loMbhashe was intended to reposition the municipality as a key destination on the Wild Coast tourism route.

“Mbhashe is a tourist destination of note because it offers 64km of pristine and undeveloped Wild Coast coastline between the Qhora and Mncwasa rivers, home to the Dwesa and Cwebe nature reserves and marine protected area, which have been protected since 1891 and include evergreen forests, dune forests, mangroves, estuaries and the spectacular Mbanyana Falls and lagoon,” she said.

“For Mbhashe, tourism is not just a nice-to-have — it is one of the three main economic pillars in the IDP 2023-2027, alongside agriculture and enterprise development.”

Magqwanti said tourism could play an important role in creating jobs and linking the area’s attractions to broader economic activity.

The programme concludes four days before Heritage Day on September 24.

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