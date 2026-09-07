Project begins to restore Komani’s historic town hall after fire four years ago

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The gutted remains of Komani's of the historic Town Hall that housed the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality council.

Four years after Komani’s historic town hall was gutted by fire, Enoch Mgijima local municipality has begun the process of restoring the landmark, although funding for the project has yet to be secured.

Municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said a tender had been advertised for professional services that would include the planning, costing and design of the restoration.

“The project is at an initial stage and the municipality is still sourcing funding,” Kowa said when asked how much had been budgeted for the work.

“The municipality has advertised, calling on a service provider that will offer professional services, which will include planning, costing and designing.”

The town hall, in Cathcart Road, was built in 1882 and is one of Komani’s oldest landmarks. It was gutted by fire on January 22 2022.

Kowa said the fire had been reported to police, but no-one had been arrested.

The plans come just weeks after the municipality announced it was spending about R3m to refurbish another of the town’s defining landmarks, the Hexagon in the centre of Komani.

Before the fire, the town hall housed several municipal offices, including those of the executive mayor, speaker and chief whip, as well as the corporate services department.

Kowa said the municipality remained locked in a legal dispute with its insurer over the claim arising from the fire.

“There were problems encountered after the fire and the municipality was temporarily housed at the department of health offices at Komani Hospital,” Kowa said. “It was too far [away] for communities to access.

“The municipality devised more plans and some municipal properties were renovated and are now being used as offices. The plan is to keep the design of this heritage site.”

The loss of the town hall also forced the municipality to find alternative venues for council meetings.

Kowa said meetings had at one stage been held in a local church and were now conducted virtually, or at the Chris Hani district municipality council chambers or other municipal halls.

GroundUp reported in 2024 that the town hall had been set alight a day after protesters shut down Komani for two days while demanding improved services.

Documents from the offices of the mayor, speaker, municipal manager, chief whip, chief operations officer and corporate services directorate were reportedly destroyed.

The building later fell into further disrepair, with reports that people were using it as a toilet, while thieves stripped metal from the property for sale to scrapyards.

Only the façade, clock tower and two commemorative lamp posts at the entrance reportedly remained intact.

At the time, Kowa said the municipality and its insurer had been unable to agree on the amount to be paid.

The Hawks were also reported to have investigated the fire, but the case was later closed due to insufficient evidence.

Komani businessman Sabelo Jayiya said residents had long speculated about the cause of the blaze, though no evidence had emerged publicly to establish that the fire was deliberately started.

He welcomed the municipality’s plans to restore the landmark.

“Yilanto ungade uzive ukhwaza uthi, ‘At last!’

“It is pleasing that the repairs will commence despite the long delays which gave that area a sorry sight and urine-stinking smell.

“It used to be an important and eye-catching site that reminded one that one was really in Komani.

“I just hope creative ideas to revive the post office building will also emerge. Those buildings have been like Siamese twins depicting Komani. Those iconic spots need to be revived.”

Jayiya said that while the town hall had historically been intended for use by only a section of the community, it had over the years become a landmark embraced by residents more broadly.

He said its restoration could also create jobs.

Fellow resident Aphiwe Ngcayechibi said he remained suspicious about the cause of the fire and alleged, without providing evidence, that it may have been linked to corruption.

“I said it from the onset that there is someone who is about to get a huge tender,” he said.

“I knew they would lie low and keep quiet for a long time, and then suddenly there is a project to fix the town hall.

“That tender has possibly been promised to someone with close ties to them.”

There is no evidence presently linking the fire, the municipality’s restoration plans or the tender process to corruption, and no-one has been charged in connection with the blaze.

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