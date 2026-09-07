R2m repair project under way to restore water supply to villagers

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The Ntsonyini-Ngqongweni Water Treatment Works plant which supplies clean water to more than 1,000 residents in three villages in Ngqeleni is finally being repaired, more than a year after it was damaged by the devastating June 2025 floods which killed more than 103 people in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED

More than a year after devastating floods crippled the Ntsonyini-Ngqongweni Water Treatment Works in Ngqeleni, the OR Tambo District Municipality is spending R2m to restore the plant and protect it from future flooding.

The plant, which serves about 1,040 households in the villages of Nohokoza, Ntsonyini and Ngqongweni in wards 6 and 18 of the Nyandeni Local Municipality, has been unable to supply water since the June 2025 floods.

OR Tambo municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the plant suffered extensive damage during the floods, which claimed more than 103 lives in the Eastern Cape and caused widespread infrastructure damage.

“The rehabilitation is funded through the municipal disaster relief grant,” Kolwane said on Thursday.

“The project has a budget of R2m, with expenditure to date amounting to R438,960.27.”

The damage included the silting of the dam to zero capacity, a damaged sluice gate valve, pumps, electrical panels and cables, as well as damage to some buildings.

“Since the damage occurred, the municipality has been unable to supply water through the plant. Water carting has been provided for funerals,” she said.

The latest rehabilitation comes against the backdrop of widespread water challenges across OR Tambo following last year’s floods.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the municipality introduced daily shutdowns in Mthatha to conserve water after the Thornhill Water Treatment Works, the town’s main water supplier, was damaged.

In July 2025, residents faced daily water shutdowns between 10am and 4pm after soft starters used to power key pumps failed, disrupting the flow of water to a reservoir.

The Thornhill plant had been submerged in floodwater on June 10 2025.

An assessment by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency estimated the damage caused by the floods across the province at about R1.8bn.

Kolwane said the Ntsonyini-Ngqongweni plant was among infrastructure badly affected by excessive surface-water runoff and flooding.

The disaster damaged critical treatment infrastructure, electrical and mechanical equipment, access roads, drainage systems and other associated services.

“This significantly affected the plant’s operational capacity and increased the risk of interruptions to the supply of safe and reliable potable water,” she said.

The rehabilitation will include the repair or replacement of damaged pumps, motors, valves and electrical equipment, as well as the rehabilitation of treatment units and pipelines.

The project will also focus on improving stormwater channels, culverts and drainage systems and installing flood-protection measures to shield critical infrastructure from future disasters.

Kolwane said the project was expected to take between six and 12 months.

It is intended to restore reliable potable water production, reduce operational disruptions and improve the plant’s resilience to extreme weather events.

“Ultimately, the project is about more than just repairing infrastructure, it is about restoring water security, protecting public health and ensuring that Ngqeleni is better prepared for future extreme weather events.”

The rehabilitation comes as OR Tambo continues to face scrutiny over its handling of water shortages.

In June, the SA Human Rights Commission summoned OR Tambo mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana and municipal manager Basil Mase to account for what it described as persistent failures to provide thousands of residents with access to clean and safe drinking water.

The commission wanted them to explain why communities in parts of Flagstaff, Mqanduli, Ingquza Hill, Port St Johns and the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality continued to face chronic water shortages despite years of complaints.

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