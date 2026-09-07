Tete murder: Bail hearing enters day three

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Slain boxer Zolani Tete was laid to rest at Cambridge cemetery. Picture: Sino Majangaza

Today marks day three of the bail application of two men accused of murdering decorated boxer Zolani Tete last month.

Lead investigator Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mtati is in the witness box and is set to be cross-examined by lawyer Asanda Pakade, who represents Sinebhongo Qase, the alleged middleman in Tete’s killing.

Qase and alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana are the only two of the four arrested suspects applying for bail.

The other two suspects have abandoned their right to apply for bail.

Goqwana’s attorney, Ayabonga Kampi, completed his cross-examination of Mtati on Wednesday before the matter was postponed to Monday.

This is a developing story.