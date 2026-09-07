Two arrested after pupil robbed at gunpoint in Berea

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Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a high school pupil in Berea.

The girl was allegedly held at gunpoint and robbed of personal belongings last week, prompting an investigation involving police and private security officers.

The second suspect was arrested on Friday after a week-long investigation.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the arrests and said the men were due to appear in court on Monday.

“Two male suspects, aged 31, have been arrested, with a matric jacket and cellphone recovered.

“They will appear before the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Monday, facing charges of robbery and kidnapping,” Mbi said.

Red Alert spokesperson Brett Harvey said the first suspect was arrested in Pontoon Road, near the Mercedes-Benz plant.

A vehicle allegedly used during the crime was also seized.

Harvey said investigators believed its registration plates had been changed in an attempt to conceal the suspects’ identities and prevent the vehicle from being traced.

He said a homemade firearm capable of firing 9mm ammunition, as well as a replica firearm, were among items recovered.

“Narcotics, weapons, ammunition, false number plates and women’s identity cards were all [allegedly] found in the vehicle, among other goods.”

Harvey said investigators were probing whether the suspects could be linked to other crimes.

Police and Red Alert declined to reveal further details.

The pupil was reported to have escaped her alleged attackers without injury, though her belongings were stolen.

The investigation is continuing.

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