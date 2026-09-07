Wheels come off policing in Eastern Cape

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Eastern Cape residents who report crimes are sometimes being told to go to police stations themselves because there are too few vehicles available to send officers to them. Picture FILE

Eastern Cape residents attempting to report crime emergencies such as burglaries are sometimes told to go to police stations because there are too few vehicles available to send officers to them.

In KuGompo City, Beacon Bay community police forum deputy chair Hansie Doubell said the police station could have as few as two operational vehicles on any given day to police a vast area, while neighbouring Gonubie faced a similar shortage.

“Try calling them and say you have had a burglary at your house.

“They will tell you to come to the police station as they do not have adequate vehicles to attend to such crimes,” Doubell said.

The situation forms part of a wider vehicle crisis hobbling the police in the Eastern Cape, where nearly one in four police vehicles is out of service.

Figures presented to parliament recently by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia show that 983 of the province’s 4,046 police vehicles are unavailable for duty, while 832 have clocked more than 300,000km.

The shortage comes as police grapple with high levels of violent crime, with 1,047 murders and 1,476 rapes recorded in the province in the first three months of the financial year.

The Eastern Cape has SA’s highest per-capita murder and rape rates, according to the most recent crime statistics.

A KuGompo City Flying Squad member, who asked not to be named, confirmed that vehicle shortages were hampering the unit’s work.

The DA says the specialised rapid-response unit in the city has only three operational vehicles.

Doubell said the shortage was placing enormous strain on ordinary policing.

“On any day, you will find only two operational vehicles in that station [Beacon Bay], if you are lucky.

“While those vehicles service a vast area, including Beacon Bay, Ducats, Ducats North and Abbottsford, you should look at their condition and roadworthiness. You will be shocked.

“I think it is the same situation at the Gonubie police station,” he said.

The vehicle shortage crisis is particularly acute in Gqeberha, where the DA says the Flying Squad has no operational vehicles.

The unit’s vehicle problems have persisted for almost a year.

Bhisho legislature community safety portfolio committee chair and ANC MPL Tumeka Gaya said there was a serious shortage of police vehicles in the province “even before some are taken for repairs or service”.

Gaya said poor road infrastructure in parts of the Eastern Cape contributed to repeated breakdowns, while some vehicles were not suitable for the roads on which police officers were expected to travel.

She said the shortage was crippling crime-fighting efforts in some areas.

Of the 983 police vehicles that were unavailable for duty in the Eastern Cape, 848 were undergoing mechanical repairs and 84 were in for panel-beating, according to Cachalia’s report.

A further 51 had been standing idle at contracted garages for months despite requiring only servicing.

Many vehicles had been out of service for longer than three months.

“The expected return-to-service date is determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on the nature and extent of the repairs required, the availability of spare parts and the completion of work by the relevant service providers.

“Vehicles are returned to operational service as and when the required repairs are completed,” Cachalia said.

The police officers on the ground are doing far too much with far too little … The failure is with a system.” — Police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron

Parliament’s police portfolio committee chair, the DA’s Ian Cameron, said the shortages were affecting virtually every aspect of frontline policing.

“This directly affects visible policing, response times, detective work, suspect tracing, crime scene attendance and the basic ability of the SAPS to serve the public.”

Cameron said police officers were being forced to work around failures in the system.

“The police officers on the ground are doing far too much with far too little … The failure is with a system,” he said.

Criminals know police don’t come and they do as they please — Zikhona Nomnganga of Sikhobeni village, in the Bityi policing area

Residents from areas that fall under the Bityi police station, just south of Mthatha, said communities were feeling abandoned and criminals had become emboldened because of the poor response by police to incidents.

A burglary victim said officers had failed to respond to two previous incidents at her home and only attended a third after she contacted a relative of senior rank in the police.

“Police do not respond. You keep on checking until you forget. We feel forgotten,” she said.

Sikhobeni village resident Zikhona Nomnganga said criminals had become increasingly brazen.

“Criminals know police don’t come and they do as they please,” she said.

Bityi has been plagued by violent crime in recent years, including mass shootings, murders, vigilantism and gender-based violence.

This has prompted police interventions, including the deployment of specialised task teams, operations and the announcing of plans to upgrade the Bityi police station to improve staffing and resources.

During a parliamentary oversight visit to Nelson Mandela Bay in November last year, the Gqeberha Flying Squad had reportedly already been reduced from between 15 and 20 operational vehicles a day to a single van.

At the time, the city’s Anti-Gang Unit was also reported to have only four working vehicles for 110 personnel.

The shortage has come under renewed scrutiny amid reports that Gqeberha Flying Squad officers who resort to using their own vehicles to perform police duties could face an internal investigation.

DA MPL Jane Cowley said: “The situation in Nelson Mandela Bay has now reached the absurd point where Flying Squad members who reportedly used their own vehicle and fuel to pursue information that led to a major recovery of stolen firearms are facing an internal investigation.

“The investigation should start with how SAPS management allowed an entire Flying Squad to be left without a single operational vehicle,” Cowley said.

Cameron said he was shocked by reports of a possible investigation against officers who attempted to do their job in extremely trying circumstances.

“Officers should not be punished for attempting to fulfil their constitutional and professional responsibilities in circumstances where the necessary tools of trade have not been provided.”

Cameron said he visited the Bay metro as part of parliamentary oversight and had sought intervention, but little appeared to have been done.

“These officers should be commended for their commitment to protecting communities, not subjected to disciplinary action for trying to do their jobs,” he said.

Cowley said the figures showed the scale of the broader provincial problem.

“Almost one in four SAPS vehicles in the Eastern Cape is therefore unavailable, while more than one in five has already travelled over 300,000km.

“Nelson Mandela Bay’s Flying Squad, a specialised rapid-response unit, reportedly has no operational vehicles, while the East London one currently has just three,” she said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said: “The internal investigation triggered by the use of a private vehicle is a standard administrative procedure, not a disciplinary action.

“The process is designed solely to establish compliance with SAPS standing orders, which require prior authorisation before a private vehicle is used for official duties.”

“We acknowledge that the Gqeberha Flying Squad faces a critical shortage of operational vehicles.

“However, it is inaccurate to state that they have no vehicles,” she said, without providing any details of the vehicles that were available to the unit.

She said in the BCM policing district, 14 vehicles were allocated to its three Flying Squad units.

“Only six are currently operational, while eight are being serviced. This is a point of serious concern for management.”

Gantana said vehicles were being temporarily redeployed from other units, repairs were being prioritised and the shortage had been escalated to the national office to secure additional vehicles. — additional reporting by Sino Majangaza.

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