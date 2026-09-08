Calls for security to be stepped up after murder of traditional leader and his mother

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Mbhashe mayor Dr Samkelo Janda addressing mourners following the brutal muder of Nkosi Mzonke Mazamisa, 52 and his 70-year-old mother Nkosikazi Nojongile Mazamisa were gunned down in cold blood at the home at Komkhulu Great Place in the Nqabarha administrative area outside Willowvale on Friday. PICTURE LULAMILE FENI

LULAMILE FENI

The killing of a traditional leader and his mother at their royal Great Place in Willowvale has renewed concerns over the safety of traditional leaders, with national figures revealing that 43 have been killed since 2024.

Nkosi Mzonke Gudlulwandle Mazamisa, 52, and his 70-year-old mother, Nkosikazi Nojongile Eleonor Mazamisa, were shot dead at the Komkhulu Great Place in the Nqabarha administrative area outside Willowvale at about 5.30pm on Friday.

A third woman, aged 50, was wounded and taken to hospital.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said detectives from the provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit had taken over the investigation from local detectives.

“The victims were at their homestead when they were attacked by unknown suspects who opened fire before fleeing,” she said.

“The headman and his mother sustained gunshot wounds and were declared deceased at the scene.”

Police have opened two counts of murder and attempted murder.

AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu said the killings were the third murder of a traditional leader in the Willowvale area this year.

“The murder of the Mazamisa family is the most despicable tragedy to befall the Xhosa Kingdom. It leaves a bitter taste,” the king said.

“Traditional leaders have become targets of crime in their homes recently and the kingdom is concerned about this new trend.

“There can never be justification ... for taking the life of a fellow citizen no matter how angry and aggrieved one is.”

Sigcawu called for communities to work with traditional leaders, police and the government to improve safety.

“I call for swift arrest of the perpetrators and for justice to be served without fear or favour,” he said.

Mazamisa had been a traditional leader since November 2025, after taking over from his father, who had ruled for 49 years. His father died in July.

Family spokesperson Siyabulela Tate Sigudi described the mother and son as pillars of the community.

“Our mother was a mother to the whole village. She was a peacemaker, a woman who fed everyone, who prayed for this community.

“My brother was not a chief who sat in an office.

“He was in the fields with the people, building the community hall, fighting for water, bringing young boys back from initiation schools,” he said.

“They did not deserve to die like dogs. We are pleading with anyone who knows anything ... to come forward and assist the police in arresting the killers.

“Please, for the sake of his two young boys who now have no father and no grandmother, come forward.”

Mazamisa leaves behind his wife, 38, and two sons, aged 11 and eight.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Buyanda Gwazinamba Matanzima called for a special investigative team to be established.

He said the killing reflected a disturbing trend of traditional leaders being attacked in their homes.

“The killing underscores the urgent need for justice and safety for traditional leaders. We will not be safe until those shooters have been arrested,” he said.

National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders deputy chair Nkosi Langa Mavuso said 43 traditional leaders had been killed between 2024 and now — seven in the Eastern Cape and 33 in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said police security for traditional leaders remained inadequate, with kings in the Eastern Cape having no security details.

“The ministry of police has been withdrawing security to traditional leaders on the basis that there’s no policy that provides for such.

“The only monarch provided security is the king of AmaZulu. We still urge government to expedite the reforms to security of traditional leaders,” Mavuso said.

Mbhashe mayor Dr Samkelo Janda said the killing was an attack on traditional leadership and rural governance.

“This is not just a murder of two people, this is an attack on the institution of traditional leadership and an attack on the state itself,” Janda said.

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