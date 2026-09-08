Communities the biggest losers in vandalism of infrastructure, says OR Tambo mayor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OR Tambo District Municipality mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana has described ongoing vandalism of infrastructure meant to assist communities with clean water as a double-edged sword, warning that ordinary citizens were the biggest losers when such crimes were committed.

He also warned that communities could not remain spectators while the government continued to battle relentless criminals who were hell-bent on destroying public infrastructure meant to service citizens.

Ngqondwana’s warning came a day after the Makhaladini booster pump station in Qumbu, which provides clean water to some residents in Kumkani Mhlontlo’s Ward 13, was damaged.

Preliminary investigations estimated the value of the damage at about R1.5m, according to OR Tambo municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane, although she said the final cost would be confirmed after a full technical assessment.

On Tuesday, Ngqondwana condemned the incident, describing the destruction of water infrastructure as a direct attack on communities who depended on it.

“When someone vandalises a water pump station, they are not simply damaging municipal property, they are taking water away from communities.

“The real victim is the resident who opens a tap and finds no water,” he said.

Repeated vandalism also placed an additional burden on public finances.

“Vandalism steals twice from the public.

“First, communities lose infrastructure that has already been paid for, and second, money that should be used to expand services has to be redirected towards replacing what has been destroyed.”

Ngqondwana implored communities to work with the municipality and law enforcement agencies to protect critical infrastructure.

“These facilities belong to the people and exist to serve them.

“Protecting public infrastructure must therefore become a shared responsibility between government, communities and law-enforcement agencies.”

Kolwane said a transformer and associated electrical infrastructure, including pumps and motors, the pump house and perimeter fencing, had been badly damaged at the Makhaladini booster pump station.

“The municipality had previously replaced stolen bundle conductors at the facility as part of efforts to restore and stabilise operations,” she said.

“In the latest incident, the transformer support structure was found cut down, causing further damage to infrastructure required for the operation of the booster pump station.”

She said the latest damage had disrupted restoration efforts and would delay the normalisation of water supply in the affected area.

In 2025, municipal manager Basil Mase urged residents to become “soldiers” against vandalism and looting of water schemes, saying the district municipality had been forced to spend more than R200m repairing damaged schemes over two years.

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in Mthatha during a law-enforcement operation in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality after suspected stolen copper was found at a property in Northcrest.

KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said a Ugandan and a South African woman were arrested after they failed to provide satisfactory explanations for possessing the material, which was valued at nearly R29,000.

In Komani, two men were arrested in Ezibeleni after residents alerted police to suspected cable theft.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said several bags of packaged copper believed to have been stripped from municipal electricity infrastructure were recovered.

Kowa said recent cable theft had left areas, including Westbourne, Nkululekweni and the wastewater treatment works, without power, warning that prolonged outages at the treatment works could have consequences for effluent treatment, the receiving watercourse and public health.

Daily Dispatch