Dozens of children remain in limbo after March and March chaos

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Teargas and rubber bullets as tempers flare in March and March clash with refugees on Che Guevara in Durban on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

ZIYANDA ZWENI

Dozens of foreign children remain trapped in the aftermath of the March and March movement’s anti-immigration campaign.

Twenty-seven Zimbabwean children are still in state care in the Eastern Cape while authorities work to repatriate them.

The provincial department of social development said it initially dealt with 42 Zimbabwean children who were “left behind” during the campaign.

However, the circumstances in which they became separated from their parents remain unclear.

Fifteen of the children have since been repatriated to Zimbabwe with their biological parents, while the remaining 27 are still in child and youth care centres in the province.

A further 16 cases involving children from Lesotho, Ethiopia, Malawi, Pakistan, Mozambique and Sweden are being investigated while authorities await responses from their countries of origin.

The cases emerged during and after the June 30 March and March campaign, which saw hundreds of foreign nationals leave SA in the days before and immediately after the nationwide demonstrations.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said children now in care had endured significant emotional and psychological strain.

“Their state of mind is a concern for us, as many have faced trauma and uncertainty.

“We are committed to providing them with the necessary support, including counselling and rehabilitation services, to help them heal and regain a sense of normalcy in their lives.

“The challenges our department faces in the deportation process are multifaceted,” Fanta said.

“Co-ordinating with various governmental and non-governmental organisations, navigating legal frameworks and ensuring that the rights of the children are upheld can be complex.

“Additionally, the stigma associated with deportation can affect the children’s reintegration into society.”

She said progress had been made in dealing with the cases through collaboration with local and international partners.

“We are actively working to streamline the repatriation process, ensuring that children are returned safely to their families while maintaining their dignity and rights,” Fanta said.

Child protection researcher and community worker Dr Dee Blackie said campaigns such as March and March could have consequences for children who had little ability to influence what happened around them.

“In South Africa, all children have a fundamental right to an identity and belonging, yet many find themselves stateless and without the necessary documents to access other fundamental rights such as healthcare and education.

“When it comes to children, it is our responsibility to always do what is in the best interests of the child.

“Yet when a child is abandoned, one of our biggest challenges as child protection officers is to secure an unabridged birth certificate or identity documentation for the child,” Blackie said.

She said social movements had a place in society, but differences and prejudices had to be put aside where children were concerned.

Adults needed to recognise their responsibility as “guardians of children and their future possibilities”.

SA Human Rights Commission Eastern Cape manager Dr Eileen Carter said the commission was deeply concerned by reports of children being left behind or separated from their parents during immigration enforcement processes.

“Section 28(2) of the constitution requires that a child’s best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child, irrespective of nationality or immigration status.

“Children must not become the unseen casualties of these processes.

“The commission continues to monitor preparation centres and police stations being used as holding facilities for repatriation, with particular attention to the protection, care and dignity of affected children,” Carter said.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said he welcomed efforts to return children to their countries of origin but warned that the authorities first needed to establish the status of both biological parents.

“I am saying this because in some instances there would be children whose fathers are South Africans while mothers are foreign nationals.

“This could lead to court where a South African father would ask for the return of his child.

“There are two parents whenever there is a baby conceived in a case of a natural cause without artificial insemination, which means the process of repatriation should take into account situations where children belong to both parents,” Majola said.

He also called on the government to strengthen border controls.

The Dispatch was unable to obtain comment from the March and March movement by the time of publication.

Daily Dispatch