Family demands justice after woman, 88, murdered in front of disabled son

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A station commissioner at Majola Police Station has been shot and injured by another policeman.

The family of an 88-year-old woman allegedly raped and murdered in front of her bedridden son in Tsholomnqa is demanding that the full weight of the law be brought to bear on her alleged killer.

The elderly woman was attacked and killed inside her rondavel at Phozi Location, Chalumna, outside KuGompo City, on Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old man was arrested after community members allegedly locked him inside a house and handed him over to police.

He cannot be named because he has not yet appeared in court.

Police confirmed the arrest but said only a murder case had been opened, with the rape allegation still under investigation.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police were summoned to the rondavel at about 8.40am on Sunday and found the lifeless body of an 88-year-old woman inside.

“Police can confirm that a 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for a murder that occurred at Phozi Location on Sunday,” she said.

“On investigation with the assistance of the community, the suspect from the village was arrested.

“The rape is not confirmed, however, an investigation is under way.

“He is charged for murder and will appear at the magistrate’s court on Tuesday.”

The woman’s niece, Anovuyo Tshemese, said the family was struggling to comprehend the attack because they knew the suspect, who had grown up under her aunt’s care.

She said the suspect lived near to the family.

Tshemese said her aunt had been living in the rondavel with her mentally challenged son, who is bedridden, while her grandson, a grade 11 pupil, slept in a separate house.

“It is also worrying because now we have to think about her son who saw all of this and is left with no parent, as he was depending on his mother.

“I am in pain for both the child who woke up to see his grandmother lying there and for the son who witnessed his mother [allegedly] being raped,” she said.

Tshemese said the family wanted justice for the elderly woman and for her son, who was now left without the person who had cared for him.

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku condemned the killing, describing the death of the elderly woman as deeply disturbing.

“We condemn this barbaric and heartless act in the strongest possible terms.

“There can be no justification for violence against an elderly woman, or against any member of our community,” Faku said.

“The alleged rape and murder of an 88-year-old grandmother is an attack not only on her, but on the values of humanity, dignity and respect that must underpin our society.

“We must do everything within our power to protect our elderly and our children.

“They are among the most vulnerable members of our society, and their safety must be a collective responsibility.

“Communities, law-enforcement agencies, traditional leadership, community organisations and all spheres of government must work together to ensure that our neighbourhoods are safe.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Tuesday.

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