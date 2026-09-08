Mdantsane breakdancer spins his way into SA elite

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Azola Mteto (B-Boy Ranks) captured performing a kickout freeze during his run at the Red Bull BC One Cypher South Africa national finals in Cape Town. Picture: MFUNDO PILISO

Mdantsane breakdancing veteran Azola “B-Boy Ranks” Mteto has achieved his best result yet at the Red Bull BC One SA national final, breaking into the top eight in Cape Town at the weekend.

Mteto, who qualified for the national showpiece after winning the Eastern Cape qualifier at Hemingways Mall in KuGompo City in July, reached the quarter-finals for the first time in five appearances at the SA finals.

His run ended against Johannesburg’s Sive “B-Boy Swae V” Kona, who went on to finish runner-up to five-time national champion Toufeeq Baatjies.

Mteto said he was pleased with his performance but admitted a lapse in concentration had cost him in the quarter-finals.

“I did well. I don’t have any complaints there.

“Second round, I lost focus, I’m not gonna lie,” he said.

“The pressures of being in the nationals, sometimes you just lose focus.

“The level is higher here, and composure is everything.

“The opponent was more composed than I was, so he got the better of me.

“I had the material, it was just the mental game we played against each other.”

Mteto said he had gone into the battle with a clear plan but began second-guessing himself as the pressure mounted.

“I was my worst enemy because the crowd was on my side.

“In the quarter-finals, that’s where I started questioning what I should do and what I should not do.

“I had a game plan in mind and I didn’t stick to it. That’s when things started going crazy.

“But from where you are, you can only grow.

“This was a test for me — how far I am willing to grow from here on.

“Reaching the quarter-finals for the first time is a milestone I can be proud of.”

Mteto now hopes to use the experience to help develop the next generation of breakers in KuGompo City.

He said youngsters who attended an All-Stars workshop at Hemingways on Thursday had been inspired by seeing elite breakers in action.

“They saw the vision during the workshop and got excited.

“They want to be here, and maybe next year it will be one of them representing us instead of me.”

Pefferville’s Keenan “B-Boy Voeracks” Gregory also represented the Eastern Cape at the national final, reaching the top 16.

Gregory said one of the highlights of his campaign was receiving a vote from Red Bull BC One All-Star and two-time world champion Ali “B-Boy Lilou” Ramdani during his battle.

“I got one vote from Lilou. That motivates me to say that if an international All-Star B-Boy can see something in you, you must not give up on yourself,” Gregory said.

“That goes for any athlete or anybody wanting to do their own thing — just believe in yourself and keep carrying on.”

Gregory also runs free breakdancing sessions for youngsters in his community, using the sport as an alternative to drugs and alcohol.

“When I go home, I know I’m going to have to grind hard so I can come back next year stronger,” he said.

Baatjies and B-Girl champion Courtnaé Paul will represent SA at the Red Bull BC One world final in Toronto, Canada, on November 29.

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