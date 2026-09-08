Police can’t fight crime with one hand tied behind their backs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape residents attempting to report crime emergencies are sometimes told to go to police stations themselves because there are too few vehicles available to send officers to crime scenes.

The Eastern Cape has long been plagued by high crime levels, with some of its policing districts earning the unwanted tag of being SA’s rape or murder capital.

According to the crime statistics for the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year, police in the province recorded the highest per-capita rates of both murder and rape.

Between April and June, 16 murders per 100,000 people were recorded in the Eastern Cape

In the Western Cape, there were 14 murders per 100,000 people, while 10 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal and seven in Gauteng.

In the same period, the Eastern Cape police recorded 22 rape cases per 100,000 people, followed by the Northern Cape at 21.

Many of our communities are at the mercy of criminals and are desperately in need of protection.

But to provide effective protection, the police need the tools of the trade.

A front-page report in the Dispatch on Monday painted a depressing picture of an under-resourced police service in the province battling a crippling vehicle shortage.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia revealed in parliament recently that 983 of the Eastern Cape’s 4,046 police vehicles — almost one in four — were out of service.

The Dispatch reported that some residents attempting to report crime emergencies were sometimes told to go to police stations because too few vehicles were available to send officers to them.

How can the victim of a burglary be expected to go to the police station, instead of officers attending the crime scene, dusting for fingerprints and so on?

The vehicle shortage cuts across all departments, including the Flying Squad.

Some reports indicate the unit in KuGompo City has only three operational vehicles while in Gqeberha there are none, according to the DA.

A police officer may have the commitment, courage and skills to fight crime, but without a functioning vehicle, he or she is severely limited.

Some Flying Squad officers in Gqeberha are said to have resorted to using their own vehicles to perform police duties.

Ironically, these members face an internal investigation as a result.

Police authorities were at pains to explain that the internal investigation was a standard administrative procedure and not a disciplinary action, adding that use of private vehicles for official duties “requires prior authorisation”.

By its nature the Flying Squad is a rapid-response unit, so how are the officers expected to wait for authorisation when criminals strike?

The crippling vehicle shortage should concern us all.

We cannot demand that police officers fight crime with one hand tied behind their backs.

The Eastern Cape badly needs a properly resourced police service.

Our communities deserve nothing less.