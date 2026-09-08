Rhoode in spotlight again over Mfazi and Phala Phala

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Presidential Protection Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode may face further scrutiny after former Crime Intelligence analyst Pilasande Dotyeni laid a perjury complaint against him.

Dotyeni opened the perjury case at the Rosebank police station on Monday and has submitted an 18-page evidentiary statement.

In his complaint, Dotyeni accuses Rhoode of giving a false account under oath about his handling of the Phala Phala investigation and his alleged reporting to late former Eastern Cape top cop Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi.

This has reopened questions about what Mfazi knew about the farm burglary before his death.

Police have since confirmed that the Cold Case Unit was investigating the circumstances surrounding Mfazi’s 2021 death after forensic and toxicology findings indicated he had been poisoned.

Mfazi, who rose through the ranks of the South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape before becoming deputy national commissioner for crime detection, was among the country’s most senior police investigators when he died.

At the time of his death, he was probing the fallout from the February 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, as well as other sensitive matters, including the murder of Western Cape detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Mfazi’s death was initially attributed to Covid-19, but his body was later exhumed at the request of his family.

Police confirmed in July that the circumstances surrounding his death were now being treated as a murder investigation.

At the centre of Dotyeni’s complaint is Rhoode’s claim that he informed Mfazi about the Phala Phala burglary and was instructed by the late general to conduct a preliminary inquiry before escalating the matter.

Rhoode made the claim in sworn statements submitted to the public protector and during disciplinary proceedings relating to his handling of the investigation.

But Dotyeni argues that records belonging to Mfazi do not support Rhoode’s version.

“I have obtained sufficient evidence that leads me to believe that General Mfazi was never informed. Mfazi is now deceased and cannot speak for himself,” Dotyeni told the Dispatch on Monday

After Mfazi’s death in 2021, Dotyeni said he examined surviving handwritten records, including the general’s official SAPS pocketbook and personal diary.

Neither record, he said, contained any reference to Rhoode informing Mfazi about the Phala Phala matter, receiving instructions from him, reporting back to him or submitting a report.

Dotyeni said this was significant because the alleged instruction from Mfazi was being relied on to provide an operational and legal basis for Rhoode’s involvement in the matter.

The public protector’s June 2023 report, which cleared Ramaphosa of a breach of the Executive Ethics Code over the farm burglary, also noted that there was no documentary evidence corroborating Rhoode’s claim that he had briefed Mfazi.

Dotyeni’s complaint also raises questions about Rhoode’s movements during the investigation and whether he reported directly to then national commissioner General Khehla Sitole rather than Mfazi.

He said Mfazi had spoken to him about an unauthorised operation linked to the Phala Phala investigation about a month before his death.

According to Dotyeni, Mfazi was particularly angry about the alleged use of an SAPS helicopter in a trip to Namibia by senior officials who were pursuing leads connected to the farm burglary.

Dotyeni stressed that he was not presenting his recollection as proof that an offence had been committed.

“This contradiction does not by itself prove that Rhoode lied, but it is material evidence that must be tested against objective records and the exact sworn versions supplied by Rhoode,” he said.

“I do not present my recollection as independent proof that the flight occurred or that any person committed an offence merely by travelling on it.

“I present it as first-hand evidence of what Mfazi told me he had investigated, what he said the aircraft was, and the documentary proof he said he possessed.”

He has asked investigators to obtain Rhoode’s original affidavits, SAPS records, cellphone records, public protector documents, Ipid files and other material that could establish the sequence of events.

“The fact that Lieutenant-General Mfazi was murdered approximately one month after this conversation adds urgency to preservation and recovery of the records he said he possessed.

“I do not allege in this statement that the Phala Phala investigation caused his murder. That question belongs to the murder investigation,” he said.

“I do state that any records he held concerning the alleged operation may be relevant both to this referral and to the proper reconstruction of his investigative work before his death.”

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that a perjury case had been opened.

Rhoode could not be reached for comment.

The latest development comes as parliament’s portfolio committee on police begins laying the groundwork for further oversight of the Phala Phala saga.

In a statement, committee chair Ian Cameron said fellow MPs were considering engaging the impeachment committee to avoid duplicating processes.

The committee also wants to invite Rhoode for engagement before deciding on its next steps.

Cameron has raised concerns about the SAPS internal disciplinary process involving Rhoode, particularly its “not guilty” outcome and its divergence from findings contained in an Ipid investigation.

Cameron said there were concerns that the SAPS had moved too quickly to close the disciplinary matter without properly establishing whether Rhoode had been authorised by his superior to conduct his own investigation."

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