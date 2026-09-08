Safety of Tete murder accused cannot be guaranteed, bail hearing told

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Wheelchair bound Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, appeared before the Mdantsane Magistrates Court on Monday in coonection with the killing of Zolani Tete. Picture: Sino Majangaza

ASANDA NINI

Angry Mdantsane residents have urged the state to convince the court to deny bail to the two main suspects in the murder of former two-time world champion boxer Zolani Tete.

Community outrage and fears for the safety of the alleged mastermind, Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, and suspected middleman Sinebhongo Qase, 28, were cited as among the reasons the state is opposing bail.

On Monday, the third day of the bail hearing in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court, lead investigator Warrant Officer Nkululeko Mtati told magistrate Anton Pretorius that he feared for the safety of both accused should they be granted bail.

While being cross-examined by Qase’s attorney, Asanda Pakade, Mtati said he had recently received a petition from a group of community members raising concerns about the men’s safety.

“Community members are furious and do not even want to see them outside, both of them,” Mtati said.

The full contents of the petition were not disclosed in court.

However, a separate online petition calling for Goqwana, who is confined to a wheelchair, to be released on bail, has gained momentum, with more than 1,000 people having signed it.

Mtati disputed Pakade’s submission that Qase would attend his trial if granted bail, saying he did not have “any hope” that he would not abscond.

Mtati said the chances of Qase evading the trial were high, “judging by the hefty sentence of life imprisonment” he faced for his alleged role in Tete’s assassination more than two week’s ago.

Pakade had argued that Qase’s personal circumstances, including that he was a breadwinner who took care of his wife and two minor children, should weigh in favour of his being granted bail.

He said Qase also faced losing his job at an automotive company in KuGompo City because of his prolonged incarceration, as well as potentially losing his house if he could no longer work and pay his bond.

Mtati rejected the argument, saying there was nothing exceptional about Qase’s circumstances.

“He won’t be the first one to suffer such consequences,” Mtati said.

He told the court that the prejudice Qase would suffer by being denied bail was insignificant compared to the “grief still felt by the deceased Zolani Tete’s family, and how deep their wound still is, due to his gruesome murder”.

Pakade argued that Qase’s co-operation with police during the investigation showed that he would continue to co-operate and would not evade trial.

But Mtati said that if Qase had genuinely been co-operative, “he would have whispered to police about plans to assassinate the deceased before it even happened”.

Qase was arrested at the Hemingways Mall in town just over 48 hours after Tete was shot dead on August 21.

Goqwana was arrested at King Phalo Airport, where he was reportedly en route to Gauteng, less than 24 hours after the murder.

Two alleged hitmen, Siphesihle Kolisa, 28, and Athandwa Gangala, 27, were arrested the same weekend.

The driver of the alleged getaway vehicle remains at large and is believed to have fled to another province.

Kolisa and Gangala have not applied for bail.

The four accused face eight charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Tete was with a woman friend when he was shot in a vehicle outside his Mdantsane home.

The woman was wounded and admitted to hospital, while three children travelling with them escaped unharmed, but seriously traumatised, court heard.

Mtati previously told the court that all four accused had signed confession statements detailing their alleged roles in Tete’s killing.

Pakade disputed this, arguing that Qase did not know what type of statement he was making because there was no Xhosa interpreter present when it was taken.

In the online petition supporting Goqwana’s release, petitioners called for an independent medical professional to urgently assess his condition and for him to receive appropriate treatment and rehabilitation for his spinal injury and disability.

They also called on authorities to ensure that his detention conditions were suitable for a wheelchair user and did not unnecessarily worsen his physical condition.

Goqwana has been wheelchair-bound since July 2025, when he was shot by an unknown gunman while sitting in a vehicle with Tete’s estranged wife, with whom he admitted to having been in a romantic relationship at the time.

In his affidavit in support of his bail application, Goqwana claimed Tete had “engineered” the attack that left him paralysed.

Mtati told the court the claim was not supported by any evidence.

The state alleges that Goqwana masterminded Tete’s murder as revenge for the 2025 shooting, while Qase allegedly helped arrange firearms and the hitmen.

The bail hearing continues on Wednesday.

Daily Dispatch