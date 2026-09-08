‘You cannot buy me’: Dalindyebo tears into Malema

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AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has launched a blistering attack on EFF leader Julius Malema, declaring that the luxury car the party gave him did not buy his loyalty or the right to dictate his political views.

Dalindyebo accused Malema of disrespecting royal protocol and trying to use material gifts to influence traditional leaders, marking a dramatic deterioration of their once-close relationship.

Speaking at the launch of a partnership between the AbaThembu Royal Kingdom and Nazerene Finance in Mthatha on Friday night, the king reaffirmed his support for Israel, attacked the presence of foreign nationals in South Africa and questioned whether the country’s political parties were capable of governing.

At the centre of his attack was the R1.8m Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe the EFF presented to him at his Nkululekweni residence in November 2021.

The party described the vehicle at the time as a gift to one of its “heroes” and rejected suggestions that it amounted to a bribe.

Dalindyebo said the gift gave Malema no claim over him.

“Julius Malema does not respect royal protocol. What a skunk to insult and speak ill about a king. That is the act of an ill-disciplined stupid president of a stupid political party.

“Or you have donated me a car with the intention to manipulate, govern and rule and try to make me worship you and to say whatever bullshit comes in your mind … You cannot buy me.”

The attack represents a sharp reversal in relations between the king and the EFF. The party supported Dalindyebo during his imprisonment and sent advocate Dali Mpofu SC to assist him — a history Malema has previously cited when defending the gift.

Dalindyebo also took aim at the EFF’s positions on Israel and immigration.

He reiterated his support for Israel.

“We stand with Israel. We are not ashamed of that. We have been with Israel for centuries; it is a spiritual connection nobody can question … keep your Iran and Palestine, I will keep my Israel.”

The stance puts him directly at odds with the strongly pro-Palestinian EFF.

Dalindyebo also criticised Malema’s defence of African migrants in SA.

“Whoever is protecting amagweja [foreign nationals] must leave with them,” he said.

Malema has previously condemned anti-immigration campaigns as “Afrophobia” and argued that poor African migrants are being scapegoated for South Africa’s unemployment and economic problems.

Dalindyebo broadened his criticism to the country’s political establishment, saying neither the governing parties nor the opposition had inspired confidence.

“We cannot hope for any financial support from an ANC-led government. Nor do we hope for anything whether any other political party comes to power. We no longer have faith, whether EFF, ATM, MK or DA.”

He described the government of national unity as “rotten potatoes in one bag” and questioned whether opposition parties were ready to govern should the ANC lose power.

He singled out the UDM as the only party about which he expressed any optimism.

Dalindyebo also laid claim to the ANC’s historical legacy, invoking his royal family’s long association with the liberation movement.

His father, King Sabata Dalindyebo, died in ANC exile in Lusaka, while Dalindyebo himself was an Umkhonto we Sizwe cadre. He late left the ANC to join the DA and subsequently aligned himself with the EFF.

Addressing ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi, who attended the event, Dalindyebo said leaders had abandoned the organisation’s founding principles.

“There could be no ANC without me. The ANC is mine; none has a better claim to it than me. I am in charge from now on, believe it or not. It is not me who has left but it’s you. Come back home my boys.”

He also challenged political leaders to assess whether they were fit for office.

“Look at yourself in the mirror.”

Dalindyebo then turned his fire on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, saying he had opened criminal cases against both and accusing them of failing the country.

No evidence supporting those allegations was presented.

Dalindyebo argued that the ANC could no longer assume it would govern indefinitely.

“We can see that Jesus is now around — the ANC is leaving power.”

He also rebuked ANC-aligned mayor and Contralesa provincial secretary Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo, who attended the event.

When you come to my house saying you are representing the ANC, you are swearing at me.”

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