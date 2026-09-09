Critical ambulance shortage forces villagers to use private transport

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A 70-year-old pensioner has become the emergency lifeline for scores of villagers in Mboya near Willowvale who do not even know which number to call when they urgently need an ambulance.

Phumzile Nqame uses his car to ferry villagers to the local clinic and, when necessary, Butterworth Hospital, about 60km away, after they are told there is no ambulance available.

Sometimes Nqame is woken in the middle of the night to transport patients.

“Sometimes the people I drive are in dire condition. Sometimes they die on arrival,” Nqame said.

“I’m doing the job of an ambulance. It’s not an easy thing to do. I’m an old man and sometimes I’m woken up in the middle of the night.

“Sometimes at the clinic they will tell me to drive the patients to the hospital.

“I’m not a trained [medic], so I go with their relatives to tend to the patient. The government must find a way to get more ambulances.”

Villagers pay about R50 for a return taxi trip to the clinic, about R300 for a private car, and between R1,000 and R1,500 for a return trip to hospital.

The crisis comes as health MEC Ntandokazi Capa told the Bhisho legislature, in response to DA questions, that only 192 of the province’s 353 ambulances are operational.

The Amathole district, which includes Willowvale, has just 11 operational ambulances, while 161 ambulances across the province are grounded.

Avuyile Xanjana, 20, recently found herself at the mercy of the system after suffering severe abdominal pain.

Xanjana, who had an appendix operation in 2019, rushed to the clinic on Saturday.

Still writhing in pain on Monday, she said she had arranged with a taxi driver to take her to the clinic, promising to repay him from her R350 social relief of distress grant.

“I was told that the clinic only deals with accidents and people bitten by dogs on Saturday.

“I was in severe pain and it felt like my intestines were swollen. They gave me medication and I was losing energy.

“I was told that they will write a letter to transfer me to the hospital and call an ambulance for me.

“While waiting, another nurse came and said it’s no use waiting for an ambulance because sometimes it comes after three days.

“They said I should come on Tuesday when there’s a doctor.

“I wanted to sell my smartphone because I wanted money to hire a car to get to the hospital because I was in pain. I didn’t get a buyer,” Xanjana said.

Nontsikelelo Moyeni said she had experienced similar difficulties.

In 2019, she borrowed money to transport her sister to the clinic, only to be told she needed hospital treatment and there was no ambulance.

“I paid R500 to take my sister to the clinic and when we got there we were told she has to go to the hospital but there was no ambulance.

“I borrowed money and paid another R1,500 to take my sister to the hospital.

“I’ve never seen an ambulance come here. I don’t know the number to call for an ambulance or how to call it.

“We are forced to hire private cars. If you don’t have money, you borrow it,” Moyeni said.

Ntsikelelo Mbalekwa of Mandluntsha village said a family member recently died while being transported to hospital.

“People have died because there’s no emergency [vehicle],” he said.

“Recently, we buried one of my family members who died on the road being transported to the hospital because of waiting for an ambulance. We are pleading for ambulances,” he said.

On Tuesday, department of health spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said the Willowvale clinic was serviced from the Butterworth EMS base and that all emergency calls were dispatched.

“Once the community or the clinic makes contact with our 24-hour EMS Call Centre, we dispatch vehicles from Butterworth to Willowvale to attend to patients and transfer them to their referral facility, including Butterworth Hospital.

“Our protocol is to dispatch all calls received. Where delays occur due to operational pressure ... private providers are activated on a rotational basis,” Mavovana said.

She said 23 ambulances recently handed over by the department were replacements for grounded units and that 35 more were expected in October, followed by a further 74 by February 2027.

“We remain committed to improving response times within the available resources.”