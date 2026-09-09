Gospel fans poised to flock to Mthatha for all-night celebration

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Award-winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga speaks to the Daily Dispatch about the OR Tambo Gospel Music Festival to be held in Mthatha.

Thousands of gospel lovers are expected to converge on Mthatha this weekend for an all-night celebration of music, prayer and worship featuring some of the Eastern Cape’s biggest names.

The seventh annual OR Tambo Gospel Music Festival takes place at the OR Tambo Hall on Saturday, September 12, running from 6pm until 6am and bringing together gospel legends, emerging artists and national performers on one stage.

Gospel artist and festival organiser Betusile Mcinga said the festival had grown beyond a music event to become an opportunity for communities to unite in worship and pray over social issues affecting the district.

“Mostly as it is a gospel festival, we use it as a revival for people of our district to come together and praise and worship, pray for our community social issues and cohesion,” Mcinga said.

This year’s festival will also honour Eastern Cape gospel pioneers who helped pave the way for younger performers.

The line-up includes established names such as Veliswa Skeyi, Khanyisa Sabuka, Zodwa Twecu and Lusanda, alongside Zaza, Thobekile and surprise act Hlengiwe Mhlaba.

The new generation of gospel musos will be represented by Ncebakazi Msomi, Jumbo, Ziyanda Tshangana, Sneizy Msomi, Ntokozo Ngonyama, Thina, EBMQ and Ndumiso Zungu.

Mcinga said the festival’s overnight format was rooted in a long-standing tradition in Mthatha and allowed people travelling from other parts of the country to attend without worrying about late-night transport.

He said the event was also expected to boost the local economy, with hotels and guest houses benefiting from increased bookings and small business operators set to trade around the venue.

For local artists, the festival provides an opportunity to perform before a larger audience, network and share the stage with musicians they regard as mentors and role models.

Mcinga said ticket sales had gained momentum, with some festivalgoers booking accommodation and flights as early as June.

The event is significant because few gospel festivals in the province attract audiences on a similar scale.

“This is the only one that is happening in OR Tambo that is able to attract thousands of people from all over to gather together.”

He said the festival had become a platform for established artists to mentor emerging performers while audiences experienced a night centred on music, prayer and worship.

Tickets are available through Computicket, with a limited number expected to be available at the gate.

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