Judge faces challenge as Biko inquest continues amid dispute

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Former apartheid government legal representative Marius van Zyl, right, is with former police officer Jacobus Beneche as he testifies remotely in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday

As the family of slain political activist Steve Biko sought to have retired judge Isaac Madondo’s refusal to postpone the inquest set aside, testimony continued in a separate courtroom on Tuesday.

The Biko family had launched an urgent application in the Gqeberha high court to interdict the inquest pending a review of Madondo’s August 26 decision denying their request for a postponement.

Represented by Ngqiqo Sakhela, the family had asked Madondo to postpone the proceedings to allow the legal team time to translate volumes of documents from Afrikaans to English and consider relevant documentary evidence.

While the family pursued its interdict application on Tuesday, Madondo continued with the inquest in another courtroom.

Former apartheid police officer Captain Jacobus Beneche testified on Tuesday that he first met Biko on September 6 1977.

He said he was a member of the Security Branch from April 1970 to September 1979.

During his time, he was tasked with monitoring “terrorist activities”.

“I was in no way involved in the investigation of the deceased,” he said.

He said their meeting on September 6 1977 was “coincidental”.

Beneche said he heard a commotion next to his office at the Special Branch offices and went to investigate.

He said he saw Biko with a team of investigators in the adjoining office.

Beneche said he witnessed Biko allegedly push a chair towards Siebert, who blocked it.

“At the same time Biko struck Siebert. Immediately I concluded that he was attacking him,” he said.

Beneche said he responded by bumping Biko with his upper body.

He said they collided against the wall and Biko resisted.

“A fight ensued and some of the members present got involved in an attempt to subdue Biko.”

Beneche recalled that Biko was fairly large and strong.

Though he could not recall what the other members were doing during the fight, Beneche said he and Biko fell down once or twice.

After the fight, Biko could no longer resist and sat on the floor with his back against the wall.

“One of the members gave an order that the deceased [Biko] be cuffed. I don’t recall seeing injuries on the deceased at that stage.”

Beneche said he had no further involvement with Biko apart from being instructed to supervise him later that afternoon and that was when he noticed Biko was speaking incoherently.

He said he loosened Biko’s shackles and a colonel later indicated that a medical practitioner would examine Biko.

“I deny that at any stage I had intentions to assault or kill the deceased. My actions were solely to bring him under control.”

Beneche said he only learnt later that Biko had been attended to by medical practitioners and transported to Pretoria, where he died.

Questioned by former apartheid government legal representative Marius van Zyl about his position during the scuffle, Beneche said he was underneath other people and could not see what was happening.

Beneche did not dispute Dr Shakeera Holland’s earlier testimony that Biko’s injuries were consistent with injuries that could have been sustained between three and five days and between five and 15 days before examination.

Holland had also testified that some of Biko’s bruises were consistent with assaults involving objects such as a hosepipe.

Beneche said this was possible but maintained that he was only involved in a physical altercation with Biko during the September 6 1977 incident.

The inquest continues on Wednesday.

In the other courtroom, the interdict application was adjourned three times, among other reasons after judge Jannie Eksteen required the applicants to submit signed hard copies and later questioned whether justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi opposed the application.

Kubayi was cited as the third respondent, alongside Madondo, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), former apartheid police officer Captain Daniel Siebert and his then-colleague Captain Jacobus Beneche.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, appearing for the Biko family, argued in court papers that the family should be afforded a reasonable and practical opportunity to participate meaningfully in the inquest before witnesses give evidence.

“That right cannot be exercised meaningfully where the legal team has not had a reasonable opportunity to understand the documentary record, obtain translations, take informed instructions, identify inconsistencies, investigate evidential leads and determine what documents and questions must be put to particular witnesses,” Mpofu submitted.

Mpofu acknowledged the age of surviving witnesses and the public interest in finalising the inquest, but said those considerations could be addressed through expedition, case management and, where necessary, measures to preserve the evidence of genuinely vulnerable witnesses.

He argued that Madondo had already accepted the inquest could not be completed during the current session and that an adjournment was required to allow for outstanding investigation and preparation.

“The granting of interim relief therefore no longer entails postponing an inquest which would otherwise proceed to completion during the present session.

“An adjournment is now inevitable. The dispute now concerns whether further substantive evidence should be received before that adjournment occurs.”

Biko, the founder and leader of the Black Consciousness Movement, died after he was allegedly tortured by police.

The NPA announced in September 2025 that the inquest into his death had been reopened.

According to the NPA, the version of the apartheid-era Security Branch officers from Gqeberha was that Biko had attacked one of their colleagues with a chair.

They claimed that during the ensuing struggle to restrain him, Biko hit his head against a wall.

The officers later admitted that they had colluded and fabricated their versions.

Biko was arrested at a roadblock near Makhanda on August 18 1977.

He had reportedly violated his banning orders which restricted his movements.

He was taken to the Walmer police station, where he was allegedly stripped naked, shackled and tortured.

It was only after 24 days in custody that medical assistance was sought when “foam” was noticed around his mouth.

Biko was loaded unconscious, still naked and shackled, into the back of a police vehicle on September 11 1977 and transported to a prison hospital in Pretoria, about 1,200km away.

He died outside the Pretoria hospital on September 12 1977, aged 30.

The cause of death was recorded as extensive brain injury, acute kidney failure and uraemia.

The NPA said the main purpose of reopening the inquest was to place evidence before court that would enable it to determine, in terms of the Inquests Act, whether Biko’s death was brought about by an act or omission that prima facie involved or amounted to an offence by any person.

The NPA said the move formed part of its efforts to address the atrocities of the past and provide closure.

The Herald