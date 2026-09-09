Tete murder accused to learn bail fate on Monday

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Wheelchair bound Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, the Mdantsane Min agistrates Court in coonection with the killing of Zolani Tete. Picture: Sino Majangaza

Two of the four KuGompo City men accused of killing decorated former world champion boxer Zolani Tete will have to wait until Monday to learn whether they will remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

Judgment in the bail applications of alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana and alleged middleman Sinebhongo Qase was postponed by the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Goqwana, 22, and Qase, 28, together with alleged hitmen Athandwa Gandala and Siphesihle Kolisa, both 27, face eight charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms, relating to Tete’s killing on August 21.

Only Qase and Goqwana applied for bail. Gandala and Kolisa abandoned their bail applications and remain in custody.

All four were arrested just hours after Tete was gunned down outside his NU17 home in Mdantsane while in the company of a female friend and three minor children.

Before magistrate Anton Pretorius on Wednesday, defence lawyers Asanda Pakade, for Qase, and Ayabonga Kampi, for Goqwana, presented closing arguments in support of their clients’ bail applications.

State prosecutor Thango Phangalele opposed bail for both men.

After hearing closing arguments, Pretorius postponed the matter until Monday, when he is expected to deliver judgment on the two bail applications.

This is a developing story.

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