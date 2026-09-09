Threats, defections as UDM takes fight to metro

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As the race for control of Buffalo City Metro intensifies ahead of the November 4 local government elections, claims of intimidation have emerged.

The UDM said it opened a case with police in KuGompo City after threats directed at its mayoral candidate, the party’s deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa.

Kwankwa says an alleged hitman demanded R3,000 after claiming he had been sent to kill him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that a case of intimidation and extortion had been opened.

“This person called me a number of times, but I did not pick up,” said Kwankwa.

“He then sent me a text message saying he has been sent to kill me because of plans to contest as a mayoral candidate in BCM.

“He wanted me to pay him R3,000 for him not to go ahead with such plan. That left me shocked that my life could be worth that much,” Kwankwa said.

The party said some of its new members had also been at the receiving end of threats.

Former ANC member and community activist Sicelo Heukile, who joined the UDM in August, confirmed that gunshots were fired outside his home in Duncan Village just days after he was unveiled by the UDM.

He said even though he felt intimidated, he did not report the matter to the police.

“A vehicle came to my doorstep at around 2am and I could hear the occupants saying this is where this dog stays, before two shots were fired.

“Two of my comrades who also recently joined the UDM [and are councillor candidates] had to leave their homes in wards 1 and 7 after they had been victims of consistent death threats.

“I could not just pack up and leave because I have a family, so I decided to stay and not run away,” Heukile said.

Electoral Commission (IEC) head Sy Mamabolo late on Tuesday said the commission has not received any complaints of intimidation from any contesting political party in the Eastern Cape, so far.

Kwankwa said: “While we have only reported such intimidation tactics to police and not the IEC, the general [UDM president Holomisa] has also escalated such threats to the PKTT [Political Killings Task Team].”

The claim that the matter had been escalated to the PKTT could not be independently verified by the time of publication.

Kwankwa said the party’s growing support had not come without consequences for some of its new members.

Former ANC councillor and ANC Youth League chair in the metro Xolani Witbooi, along with several prominent activists in the region, have also joined the General Bantu Holomisa-led UDM in recent months.

The latest political defections has also triggered a dispute over ANC ward 12 councillor Dumisani Ntyabontyi’s position.

Ntyabontyi said he was forced out of his ward office after social media videos showing him being welcomed into the UDM by Kwankwa were circulated.

He said council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana and chief whip Sangweni Matwele visited his ward office to inquire about his decision to join the UDM before allegedly locking him out and handing the keys to his personal assistant.

Ntyabontyi said they had “advised” him to resign as he had confirmed joining the UDM.

He argued that his position as a ward councillor came from voters in the ward and not the ANC alone.

“Yes, I have joined the UDM and will be campaigning for them towards the municipal elections. But I have not resigned as a councillor under the ANC.

“I have been receiving calls from the ANC’s regional secretary [Anele Lizo] asking me to submit my resignation letter, and I told him that I am still seeking legal advice on that, because I was voted by the community to be in that office.”

Ntyabontyi said he had subsequently received a call from a municipal official telling him to hand over the keys to his office because a caretaker councillor would be appointed.

He said his decision to leave the ANC followed disputes over alleged manipulation of votes in the selection of councillor candidates in his ward.

Matwele confirmed visiting Ntyabontyi’s office but denied pressuring him to resign.

He said the visit was to explain the procedure to be followed when a councillor resigned from the political party under which they were elected.

Ntyabontyi could not remain an ANC councillor while campaigning for another political party, he said.

“I have given him two options, either to come back and remain an ANC councillor, or leave the ANC.

“We are in the process of removing him officially and appointing a caretaker in that ward,” Lizo said.

Asked about the intimidation claims, Lizo said he was unaware of any formal complaint relating to this.

“I only saw their deputy president on social media opening up a case, but all I can say is that the ANC is clear with the IEC code of conduct during campaigns and has never sent any of our members to intimidate anyone, so we distance ourselves from such claims,” Lizo said.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina also said he was not aware of any intimidation suffered by their ground forces during this campaign period.

Zicina said the ANC has zero tolerance against any form of intimidation during this period, either directed to their members or members of any other political party.