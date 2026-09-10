AT THE BEACH | Peace, natural beauty and bird calls abound at Cintsa resort

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Inside the cottages at Cintsa Dunes Resort, new owner Kira Rathbone, and her dad Ed, have created a quiet space to decompress.

A southern boubou was hopping at my feet. I wanted to reach for my phone and take a shot but I knew any movement would spook him away.

The bird was, I believe, a young male because his colouring was crisp and dramatic.

The time was about 7.30am and perhaps the little fella had spent all of first light grooming himself because he was immaculate, perfect in every way, and 50cm away from my foot as I read my book.

“They can become quite tame around human habitation,” internet research tells me.

This one was tame and confident. He was jet black on his back with a V-shaped white stripe in the black.

He had a whitish neck under his chin and a dramatic rust orange rump under his tail.

On account of the obvious shrike beak and close relation to the black and white butcher bird, I thought the boubou only ate insects but there he was picking up a crumb from my rusk.

I was immediately disappointed that I had accidentally dropped so little and the rusk was finished.

The bird life at Cintsa Dunes Resort (erstwhile Arendsnes) is fantastic.

It is a very specific ecology that tucks into the sea forest behind the first dunes and a deeply beautiful one at that.

On waking up, if you stay there, you will notice a constant chorus of consistent birdsong. It is a symphony of complex layered voices.

Some of the calls chuckle, some tinkle, some soar, some fall and one is just a nuisance like a car alarm.

Hadedah/ngangane (Xhosa). The common ibis. Noisy to the ear but seen in the right light, they are iridescent.

The greater call around the resort is the red wing starling and glossy starling.

They are attracted by abundant coral trees/erithrina (umsintsi — Xhosa) in the area, thick with brilliant bright orange flowers.

The music of their call is a joy, mixed in with Cape hornbill, green pigeon, scimitar-billed wood hoopoe (intelekibafazi — Xhosa), Knysna taurine, black collared barbet, sombre green bulbul (nkwili — Xhosa), and when the melodic black headed oriole is layered over the top, the audio Garden of Eden is complete.

The complexity of the southern boubou’s calls and vocalisations and its duets with its partner richly adds to the splendour of the Cintsa Dunes Resort.

Inside the cottages, new owner Kira Rathbone (and her dad Ed) have created a quiet space to decompress.

The Danish word “hygge” comes to mind, it is here in the cottages.

Kira has gone out of her way to be in harmony with the forest and emphasise the natural.

She has chosen an interior colour palette of soft blues, creams, beige and a touch of green.

The theme is organic. A gentle complexity of furniture, shape, placement, fibre, texture, scatter cushions and couches creates a sense of peace and relaxation.

This aligns well with the dunes, beach and forest. Even the bamboo tissue box is not accidental.

A: There are tissues, which is a nice touch.

B: they are in a beige/soft yellow box that is pleasing to the eye.

And C: The box is from sustainable bamboo, hinting at stewardship and complementing both environment and ambience.

A lampstand rather than just bedside lamps is a finessed touch and the fresh, green plants in the house are the final touch of class.

From our deck looking at the lagoon and beach over the coral trees, I had the feeling that I wanted to know more about trees.

Red and white milkwoods I know, and brachylaena discolor and wild strangler fig (green pigeons love these trees) and there was a Norfolk pine out in front but beyond that, my knowledge is wanting.

In the undergrowth, clivias are plentiful.

Apart from being pleasing to the eye and spirit, the forest protects the cabins and camping from wind.

If it is sun you want there is plenty of it at the lagoon and on the massive beach.

Cycle routes, hiking and running offer enough space in the area to cater for novices or enough to tire the most excellent of athletes.

Surfing is great but needs to be checked with the locals for shark activity before paddling out.

My personal favourite surf spot in the area is “Graveyards”, a high tide, west wind, medium swell, left and predominantly right ledge tube ride.

Fishing in the area varies from rock and surf to lagoon and bass.

A walk from Chefani to Kwenura is recommended for avid estuary anglers.

A brewery nearby will suit those who enjoy fermented hops and there are restaurants and grocery stores close at hand for self-catering or sit down.

A piece of humour from my local friend Steve “Mouse” Roberts is a fitting description of the area.

“When I get to heaven, if it does not look a lot like Cintsa, I am going to ask for my deposit back.”

Cintsa Dunes Resort is a jewel in the crown of the KuGompo gateway to the Wild Coast.

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