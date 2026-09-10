Automotive Expo provides food for thought for youngsters

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For three young people attending the Automotive Expo in KuGompo City, the event was about far more than seeing the latest developments in the motor industry.

It offered them a chance to explore careers, learn about study options and consider opportunities they had not previously imagined.

Sibongile Zongile, 21, from Krazukile Senior Secondary School, is taking a gap year while gaining teaching experience.

She hopes to study at the University of Fort Hare, but said the expo had encouraged her to rethink her career path.

“I want to gain knowledge and get exposed to new things,” Zongile said.

With an interest in maths literacy, geography and history, she said the event had helped broaden her thinking about the future.

Zenande Dolo, 20, from Mzokhanyo Senior Secondary School, said she attended to learn more about opportunities outside her commerce background.

She is interested in management and is considering studying towards a career in that field.

“I came here to gain knowledge because I want to get to know more about the different opportunities available to me,” Dolo said.

She said she was considering both TVET colleges and universities.

“I would like to learn about different courses because there are many opportunities that we can choose from,” she said.

Anonge Winjini, 20, from Green Point High School, is studying tourism and hospitality.

The expo, hosted by the National Youth Development Agency at the East London Industrial Development Zone on Thursday, exposed her to career opportunities outside her current field while also giving her more insight into the hospitality sector.

About 250 young people and stakeholders from the automotive and broader industrial sectors attended the outreach programme.

NYDA deputy chair Bonga Makhanya said youth development had to begin with young people themselves and praised Buffalo City for its vibrant youth population.

“Development should start with young people. Buffalo City has young and vibrant youth, and while this programme will be rolled out across the country, we started here in Buffalo City Metro,” Makhanya said.

He said starting the programme in Buffalo City demonstrated the potential among young people in the metro and the importance of investing in initiatives that provided practical information, exposure and opportunities.

Transport deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the expo was not just about cars, but about people, jobs and the economy.

“It is about creating space for young South Africans, not only to participate in the economy, but to also shape the economy into the future.

“The strategic importance of the automotive industry must be noted because it is one of the strategic pillars of the country’s industrial economy.”

He said the government had identified the sector as a key driver of industrialisation, localisation, skills development, investment, exports and economic growth.

“The South African Automotive Masterplan 2035 seeks to increase local production, deepen localisation and expand employment.

“The importance of the sector was recently underscored by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“He noted the automotive industry supports more than 115,000 direct manufacturing jobs and more than half a million jobs across the automotive value chain.

“The industry accounts for over 5% of our GDP, and it exports vehicles to 155 destinations across the world.

“The automotive sector is not simply an industrial sector, it is an important part of our economic development structure, and this is why young people have to participate in this sector, as it is full of opportunities.”

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku said bringing young people together with government, industry and educational institutions was crucial in tackling youth unemployment.

“This gathering must not only be about discussing the challenges that confront our young people.

“It must be about identifying practical solutions and creating direct pathways that connect young people to skills development, employment, entrepreneurship and meaningful participation in the economy,” she said.

Faku said the automotive industry was changing rapidly, with advanced manufacturing, automation, robotics, digital technologies and new-energy vehicles creating new skills demands.

“We cannot continue to train young people only for the jobs of yesterday when the industries of tomorrow will require different skills,” she said.

She called for more apprenticeships, learnerships, internships and workplace-based training, as well as stronger links between educational institutions and industry.

Faku said the growth of the ELIDZ had to translate into opportunities for surrounding communities, particularly young people and small businesses.

The NYDA programme targets people aged 18 to 35, including unemployed youth, TVET students and graduates, aspiring artisans and technicians, and young entrepreneurs.

It aims to connect participants with training, internships, employment, supplier development and enterprise opportunities.

Industry participants included Volkswagen Group Africa, Isuzu Motors South Africa, Ford, BAIC and the Automotive Industry Development Centre.

The initiative also seeks to address the skills mismatch in the automotive sector as SA prepares for the transition to new-energy vehicles and advanced manufacturing.

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