Boost for visually impaired through library for the blind recording studio

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International Literacy Day was celebrated in eDikeni (formerly Alice) this week with the official launch of a South African Library for the Blind recording studio.

The new studio will expand access to book and educational resources for people who are blind, visually impaired and print-disabled.

The two-day launch, which started on Tuesday, took place at the Reverend Makhenkesi Stofile Library as part of the global commemoration of International Literacy Day.

This year marked its 60th anniversary under the theme “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity”.

The celebration brought together community members, school pupils, book clubs and literacy advocates for a two-day programme promoting reading, lifelong learning and inclusive access to knowledge.

Officially launching the recording studio, sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo said literacy was far more than the ability to read and write.

“Literacy is a force for inclusion, a foundation for sustainable development, and a pathway to economic opportunity and human dignity,” Ngongo said.

She said the new facility would produce high-quality audiobooks for library users who were blind, visually impaired or print-disabled, removing barriers that had prevented many people from accessing reading material.

“This facility is more than a recording studio,” she said.

“It is a declaration that no-one should be left behind in the journey of knowledge.

“It is a practical step towards equitable access to education and information.”

Zamile Jokani, from Dimbaza, said he used an Envoy Connect Device to enjoy his favourite books.

“I am visually impaired, and I have been using the device for many years as it helps me with literacy.

“The device has 29 books — 25 are written in English, three in isiXhosa and one in isiZulu.”

The small device looks like an iPod or MP3 player. It comes with earphones and has features to assist the person with controlling their reading.

Jokani said he was excited about the library.

“I am very happy and relieved that we finally have an audiobook studio,” he said.

“This will encourage our children to improve their literacy, as some tend to be lazy to read using braille.

“The adults, too, will be helped, as there are some who cannot even use braille, so the library is quite life-changing.”

Another Dimbaza resident, Nomakhaya Bukashe, became visually impaired at the age of 10. Her four siblings and mother are visually impaired too.

“We grew up struggling because we attended a normal mainstream school,” she said. “There was no school for the blind back then.

“It was later on when our mother moved us to Khanyisa Special School for the blind in Gqeberha.”

The 47-year-old mother of two children, who are also visually impaired, said she was hopeful that there would be more library facilities that could accommodate those who were visually impaired.

“There are a number of libraries lacking equipment that we visually impaired people need to use,” Bukashe said.

“There is a specific machine that I am in need of which translates words into braille. The Dimbaza library does not have that.”

Bukashe, who enjoys reading, said her dream was to go to university.

“I am currently in a process of getting my matric certificate, because I fell ill while I was young and had to stop going to school for a bit.

“I am still chasing that dream, but I need our libraries to have all the equipment that we need.”

Ngongo said the partnership between the provincial government, the South African Library for the Blind, Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality and the department of education demonstrated a shared commitment to promoting inclusive literacy across communities.

She said public libraries continued to play a vital role in building a literate and democratic society by creating spaces where everyone could access information and learning opportunities.

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