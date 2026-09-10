Brother questions slow progress in investigation of protection officer’s death

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Sisonke Madyiba, a VIP protection officer, was shot dead at his homestead in the Ngqeleni area on September 4 2024.

Two years after his brother was shot dead in front of his wife and 12-year-old son, Lwazi Madyibi has turned to social media to pressure police for answers, accusing them of failing to update the family on the investigation or make an arrest.

Madyibi, a King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality employee and former SA Municipal Workers Union chair at the Mthatha-based council, said his family had been left in the dark since the murder of his older brother, Sisonke “Big-Boy” Madyibi, 52.

Sisonke, a VIP protection officer, was shot dead at his homestead in the Ngqeleni area on September 4 2024.

In a social media post that has since gone viral, Madyibi accused police of failing his family.

“When murder cases are not taken seriously, when families are not updated, we die twice,” he wrote.

“My name is Lwazi, younger brother to the late Sisonke Big-Boy Madyibi.

“On September 4 2024, my older brother was brutally murdered at his homestead in Galili A/A, Corhana under Ngqeleni by two unknown thugs.

“He was shot and killed in front of his wife and 12-year-old son.

“He was a law-abiding citizen. A husband, a father, a brother, a son.

“Since that day, our family has lived with unbearable pain.”

Madyibi said the family handed police a spent cartridge recovered at the scene but had never been told whether it had been sent for ballistics testing.

“It has been two years of unbearable pain. No phone call. No visit. No update for two years,” he wrote.

Madyibi called on the investigating officer, Ngqeleni station commander, district commissioner, Eastern Cape provincial commissioner and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to act.

“We are not asking for favours. We are asking for justice as guaranteed by our constitution.”

He also appealed to anyone with information about the murder to come forward, promising that information would be treated confidentially.

On Thursday, Madyibi said his brother had joined the Nyandeni Local Municipality as a traffic officer and was serving in the council’s chief whip’s office at the time of his death.

Madyibi said the family only discovered that the investigating officer had been changed when his brother’s widow was dealing with a claim.

“The most painful thing is that we cannot get any closure even two years after his death.

“When someone dies, it just cannot be like an animal has died and everything just moves on.

“This was an MK soldier who fought for the liberation of this country.”

Following his social media post last Friday, Madyibi said he received a call from a person who identified himself as the new station commissioner at the Ngqeleni police station.

The man told him he was new to the position and had not been in charge in 2024, but promised to follow up with the investigating officer.

But Madyibi said he remained sceptical.

However, Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the investigation remained active and ongoing, with leads being followed up.

She confirmed that the spent cartridge handed to police formed part of the ballistics evidence being investigated.

A review of the docket also confirmed that key witness statements had been taken, including those of Sisonke’s wife and his 12-year-old son.

“The breakdown in communication was due to the investigating officer having no new updates to report to the family,” Gantana said.

She said the investigating officer had been instructed to engage directly with the family member who opened the case.

“As the SAPS, we extend our sincere condolences and commit to doing everything within our power to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600-0111 or use the MySAPS App.

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