Classical music talent on show at KuGompo City and Makhanda performances

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Two Eastern Cape orchestras will showcase the region’s classical music talent this weekend.

Two Eastern Cape orchestras will bring musicians and music teachers from across the province together this weekend for a concert aimed at celebrating the region’s classical music talent.

The DEVO Chamber Orchestra from KuGompo City and the Makana Community Orchestra will join forces for “A Meeting of Winds”, a two-city showcase featuring a diverse orchestral repertoire.

The first performance will be at 7pm on Saturday at the Gibson Kente Theatre at Hudson Park High School in KuGompo City, followed by a second performance at the Cathedral of St Michael and St George in Makhanda on Sunday at 1pm.

The concert is aimed at introducing more people, particularly school pupils, to wind-band music while giving audiences in both cities an opportunity to hear the two ensembles perform together.

Music conductor Wesley Wong said the concert was the first collaboration between the ensembles and grew from conversations he had with the head of music at Rhodes University during the Port Rex Lions Eisteddfod in May.

“We wanted to present a concert of high-level wind-band works here in KuGompo City and also in Makhanda,” Wong said.

He said the two cities did not often have the opportunity to hear music of this standard, which was one of the reasons behind bringing the orchestras together.

The musicians have spent more than a month preparing for the performances, with Wong and fellow conductor Johan Pretorius leading the ensemble.

The programme includes classic orchestral arrangements, popular wind-band works and film music, giving audiences a varied selection during the about two-hour concert.

Wong said the project was also about developing a wider interest in wind-band music, particularly among young people.

One of the main aims is “to broaden the musical appreciation of wind-band music in our communities, specifically at school level”, he said.

The concert is open to music lovers in both cities, including those already familiar with orchestral music and those experiencing this type of performance for the first time.

There will be no individual headline artist, with the combined ensemble taking centre stage.

“The band is the headlining artist,” Wong said.

The choice of venues was also part of the planning.

The Gibson Kente Theatre at Hudson Park High School has seating for 206 people and is equipped with sound and lighting facilities suitable for music performances.

Wong described it as an intimate venue while still having enough capacity for the audience.

In Makhanda, the Cathedral of St Michael and St George was selected for its acoustics, which Wong said were well suited to a concert of this nature.

Wong said the collaboration would not only expose communities to wind-band music, but also create an opportunity for musicians and music educators from different parts of the Eastern Cape to work together.

Tickets will be sold at the door of each venue at R80 for adults and R50 for scholars and pensioners. Payments are cash only.

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