Cruel summer: Scorching temperatures expected in SA

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We are about to live through the hottest year in recorded human memory.

This is because of the combination of global warming and a fast-growing, very strong El Nino global weather pattern, according to the SA Weather Service.

The combination, it said, “will likely result in 2027 being the warmest year ever recorded”.

However, our traditionally conservative weather service threw caution to the wind and announced that this El Nino system forming in the equatorial Pacific Ocean was also likely to “become the strongest event in living memory”.

It said it was closely monitoring regional impacts — heat waves and water scarcity — expected as the system reached its “eventual strength and regional impacts” and would be communicating this information to disaster management structures, weather sensitive industries, the media and the public.

The weather service said the system would unleash from October through summer, though it remained uncertain about precise effects beyond saying there would be heat waves and drought.

However, typical of climate breakdown leading to unpredictability, the service said there could still be flooding in some areas.

In an unusual move reflecting urgency, the SA Weather Service got the jump on the global authority in weather, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), and released its SA on warning on Tuesday.

The WMO took to the world stage on Wednesday, releasing a dire statement on the looming weather and social catastrophe.

WMO secretary-general Celeste Saulo said it was “nearly 100%” certain that this “off the charts” El Nino would peak towards the end of the year, persist through to February and continue to affect rising global temperatures.

Of serious consequence was the WMO’s finding that the fast-rising sea surface temperature in the globe’s “thermometer”, the El Nino 3.4 strip of Pacific on the equator which runs west from South America, was not the only problem.

The bigger crisis lay below the sea surface — sub-surface ocean temperatures were presently “exceptionally high” — more than 8°C higher than the July and August average.

“This means that there is a huge pool of very warm ocean waters that will fuel the intensity of El Nino,” Saulo said.

“If this trajectory continues, it may be stronger than anything since our monitoring began — so literally off the charts we have used for the past four decades.”

She said El Nino would peak towards the end of 2026 but its effects would be felt long after that — including on global temperatures.

So, what’s in store for SA this summer?

The SA Weather Service said there would be below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures in the southern African region.

It then looked back on recent El Nino episodes and based on this history said, in a nutshell, we would probably get drought, but some areas could flood.

It said the 1982-83 and 2015-16 El Nino events brought widespread drought.

However, the “very strong El Nino event of 1997-98, was associated with slightly above-normal rainfall over parts of South Africa’s summer rainfall region”.

The weather service noted that statistically this summer was likely to feature below-normal rainfall — with the rider that “not every single El Nino event is associated with drought”.

There is a startling insight contained in the service’s graphs setting out the latest seasonal forecast for October to December.

While they indicate below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures for most of SA which is expected to carry on into January, it is the summer maximum temperature probability graph which is startling.

It shows blood red right across SA with summer showing a 74% probability of less rain and more heat, which the service pointedly compared to the average temperatures for the 29 years from 1981 to 2010.

This map only shows red patches (32°C to 34°C) over southern Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique and the Kalahari with the majority of SA in cooler oranges and even blues (24°C) in the Eastern Cape.

While drought or flood is an unanswered question for forecasters, there seems to be little doubt that, historically, El Nino bakes SA.

The weather service said: “Two of the most impactful El Nino events for the southern African region are those of 1982-83 and 2015-16, which brought widespread drought.

“If the 2026-27 El Nino event brings the expected below-normal rainfall to southern Africa, it is likely that a high frequency of heat waves will co-occur.

“These heat waves have the potential to be severe.”

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