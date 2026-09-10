Family spends sleepless nights waiting for news on businesswoman missing in Nepal

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A KuGompo City businesswoman has been reported to be stranded in Nepal after she become unreachable to her family, and has been listed amongst the South Africans who have been affected by the Nepal floods which have left many people displaced and over 500 reported as deceased. Picture SUPPLIED

The family of a KuGompo City businesswoman believed to have been swept away in the Nepal flash floods remains haunted by sleepless nights and uncertainty over her fate.

Bavika Ramjee was one of the South Africans who were reported to have been in Nepal when floods hit and caused mass destruction and death.

Thousands of people remain missing.

Ramjee’s family said they continued to hope for her safe return.

She had been on a pilgrimage when disaster struck Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot regions, as well as into China’s Tibet region on August 26.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the disaster was caused by a glacial collapse that triggered a vast flow of icy debris.

Ramjee’s brother, Bhavesh, said the family had not yet received updates on the whereabouts of his sister and the current status of search efforts.

However, the family was contacted by SA’s department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco), on behalf of the Nepalese government, to provide DNA samples as authorities attempt to identify victims.

“About a week ago, yeah, we submitted all our DNA sampling to Nepal police and the Chinese embassy as well and they said they would inform us once there was a match [to Bavika],” he said.

The samples were taken at a private pathology lab and the results sent to Pretoria.

Bhavesh said the area where Ramjee could possibly be was restricted, which meant even if the family had wanted to travel to Nepal to search for her, they would not be able to enter.

“There is nothing much we can do there [if they were to go to Nepal].

“We can only go as far as the capital,” Bhavesh said.

“It’s very restricted there. The army and the police have the whole ... disaster zone, the flood zone under lockdown, basically,” he said.

Dirco spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said the status of the six South Africans reported missing has not yet changed.

“We still have six South African nationals who are considered missing.

“Following a formal request from the Nepalese government, [Dirco] has arranged with the South African Police Service [SAPS], specifically the Victim Identification Centre under the Division: Detectives and Forensic Services, for the collection and co-ordination of DNA profiles from the biological relatives of the missing individuals,” Kgwete said.

“The DNA profiles have been sent to the police in Nepal and to Interpol in Kathmandu.

“South African diplomatic missions in New Delhi, India and Beijing, China, are also liaising with their respective host countries in an effort to co-ordinate the response to this disaster.

“Regrettably, we have yet to receive any confirmation from the authorities in Nepal or China/Tibet regarding any of the missing South African nationals.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates to the families as more information becomes available,” he said.

The Gift of the Givers organisation, a disaster response non-government organisation, has been providing support to families of the missing South Africans.

Gift of the Givers search and rescue head Ahmed Bham said the Nepalese government had not yet taken up an offer for international assistance.

“The families of victims from SA have been in contact with us, and we ... have also been [in] contact with tour operators and have been in daily discussions with the delegates from the Nepalese government such as the foreign ministry and disaster management,” Bham said.

He said the organisation has also been in constant talks with Dirco.

“The scale is massive. There are over 5,000 still missing, over 1,400 deaths, and over 13,000 rescued since the event.

“Due to the nature of the event, it had a major impact on human life, infrastructure and normally there are warning systems but here it was a sudden event with no warnings,” Bham said.

Ramjee’s business ventures have since fallen to the care of her family.

Her brother has described the ordeal as tough.

He said he did not know how to feel, but that he took notice of how the KuGompo City community had supported the family, with people regularly coming together to pray for her safe return.

“I don’t know how to explain how I am feeling.

“I mean, sleeping at night has been difficult, it has been the sleepless nights, it is also difficult eating.

“We do have prayer sessions regularly. There is a regular prayer session in the community and in the family.

“The community all across East London [is having] praying services that we don’t even know of actually.”

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KuGompo City businesswoman, Bavika Ramjee, is still reported as missing in Nepal. Picture SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

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