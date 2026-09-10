Feeding scheme gives hope to children of Mdantsane NU6

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Lisakhanya Mabelu put earning an income on hold during the June school holidays after seeing children in Mdantsane NU6 struggle without the meals they relied on at school.

The 24-year-old instead began preparing food for 10 children in her community.

“I [began by using] the food that was available at home, never thinking the numbers would grow the way they did.”

The number of children she helps with a meal each week has since grown to more than 150 as the project has continued outside of school holidays.

Mabelu now feeds children every Monday and Thursday after school and on Sunday mornings.

The young woman said the idea came to her during the June 2026 school holidays, when she became more aware of what happened to children who depended on school meals once the school gates closed.

“There were children who would play on the streets all day and not go home to eat.”

When she inquired, she found out that it was because there was no meal for them to go home to.

While she had her own plans in the form of event catering gigs to focus on at the time, she decided to put them on hold and start preparing meals for children in her neighbourhood.

“I was ready to move on with my own things, but because I also enjoyed cooking, I figured how I could use my skills to ease the burden on these families,” Mabelu said.

“I know that many of the parents are dependent on social grants and school nutrition which is only available when they attend school.”

The growth in the initiative has brought a different set of challenges.

What began as a small effort that Mabelu could manage herself became a commitment requiring food, time and additional help.

“I realised I could not do it by myself,” she said.

“Because I normally post on social media, I started sharing about the soup kitchen, and people were impressed and offered to contribute with groceries, money, and even sponsors who encouraged me.”

The number of children did not, however, change the reason she continued.

Mabelu said knowing that a child could have at least one meal was enough motivation for her to keep going.

“What motivates me is knowing that at least one child does not have to worry about their next meal,” she said.

The initiative focuses on children in the Mdantsane NU6 community.

Mabelu said the work has also become about more than food, as she wanted the children to know that there were people in their community who were willing to listen and assist where they could.

“We are also trying to restore hope,” she said.

This thinking led to the development of the Likona Itemba Foundation, which Mabelu said meant restoring hope.

She hopes the organisation will eventually provide a broader form of support to people in the community rather than concentrating only on meals.

“We want them to know that they can always come here [for help],” she said.

Mabelu does not claim to have an answer to the wider problem of food insecurity.

Her approach has instead been to respond to something she can see in front of her.

The increase from 10 children to more than 150 has shown her just how much demand there is, while also making it clear that sustaining the initiative will require support.

“We even have children coming from other units; others come from as far as NU9, which is a stretch from where we are based.”

She continues to work around the three feeding days, preparing what she can and relying on whatever assistance is available.

Her hope is to build the initiative into something that can continue supporting children beyond the meals currently being provided.

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