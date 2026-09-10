Golden Games keep Alfred Nzo seniors on the move

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Eastern Cape SOCIAL Development held its Golden Games in Maxesibeni [Mt Ayliff] in effort to encourage active lifestyle amongst the elderly in the region. Winner will participate in a provincial games and later at the national Golden Games to be hosted in the Northern Cape

Older people from across the Alfred Nzo district gathered in Mt Ayliff for a day of sport and competition aimed at encouraging them to remain physically and socially active.

The district’s Golden Games, held at the Mt Ayliff sports ground, brought together participants in the Active Ageing Programme for events ranging from races and team activities to tug-of-war and sack races.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta joined participants at the games, which form part of efforts to promote healthier lifestyles and greater social participation among older people.

“Staying active is crucial for both physical and mental well-being,” Fanta said.

“These games are a wonderful reminder that we can continue to lead vibrant lives, no matter our age.

”Participants competed throughout the day while also using the event as an opportunity to meet people from other communities in the district.

The Active Ageing Programme promotes physical activity and social engagement among older people through sporting and wellness activities.

Fanta said such programmes were important not only for participants’ physical health, but also for their mental and social well-being.

Among those taking part was Nokukhanya Maliti from Mbizana, who welcomed the opportunity to participate and said those involved intended to continue living active lifestyles in their villages after the games.

KwaBhaca participant Kholisile Ndabambi said becoming more physically active had reduced the number of visits he needed to make to the doctor.

He encouraged other older people to become involved in active-ageing programmes in their own communities.The day’s events concluded with a medal ceremony recognising participants’ performances.

Fanta thanked those involved in organising the games and encouraged participants to continue prioritising their health and well-being.

“Today has shown us that age is not a limitation but rather an opportunity to inspire others,” she said.