Heat is on with planet set to surpass 1.5°C

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The planet has warmed from about 0.8°C above pre-industrial levels at COP17 in 2011 to around 1.4°C today, putting the 1.5°C danger threshold within reach. Scientists warn rising temperatures are already intensifying heatwaves, drought, wildfires and deadly floods across the world.

In 2011 in Durban, all the talk at the United Nation’s COP17 climate conference was about trying to keep the climate from warming above 1.5°C from pre-industrial levels.

At that point, the climate was 0.8°C hotter.

Today, 16 years after reporting on that event, the planet is sitting at the 1.4°C threshold and the chaos caused by climate pollution has reached unimaginable heights — the northern hemisphere is glowing red with heat.

There have been hundreds of wildfires, and there is a drought in London and surrounds.

“Everything is brown,” Dr Jen Hodgkiss, of Makhanda, who is visiting family there, said.

While conservatives led by US President Donald Trump and other rightwing leaders are trashing environmental laws and regulations and tearing up national agreements to reduce emissions, there is general consensus among scientists that the planet is on track to surpass 1.5°C with worst-case scenarios putting it at 1.8°C, according to The Guardian.

On Wednesday, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said: “Humanity is speeding past the limit to avoid climate catastrophe.”

Last week, the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation released its latest report, summarising all the world’s available national weather data.

It warned that a large mass of water under the surface of Enso 3.4 — a strip of equatorial Pacific which determines the global weather pattern, had become incredibly warm.

The sub-surface sea temperature is a staggering 8°C hotter than it should be at this time of year.

It has been long known that the ocean has absorbed more than 91% of the carbon dioxide and other gases emitted by society but to reach a point where a critical mass of the ocean is boiling at 8°C has rattled the WMO and its regional partner, the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

Following the disastrous Durban deluge on April 11 and 12 in 2022 in which 459 people died and the Mthatha deluge which killed 102 people on June 10 in 2025, plus numerous other weather calamities, the weather service came out with fighting talk on World Meteorological Day on March 23.

Listing heat, deluges, flooding, hail, tornadoes and lightning, it said: “Climate change is not a distant threat, it is a reality affecting lives, security and development.”

It declared that the UN-promoted early warning systems were the backbone of disaster preparedness and saving lives.

Since then 1,300 people have died in the European heat wave, according to the BBC.

In a scenario of well-documented melting of mountain glaciers, a collapsing mass of Himalayan ice, mud and rock tore through the rivers of Tibet and Nepal recently, killing 1,003, with at least 4,000 people missing.

And the latest WMO report on the state of the climate in Africa found that in 2025, heat and floods killed 3,000 Africans.

Everywhere one looks, the numbers of climate deaths just keep on coming.

And this is why SAWS has urged scientists and the public to “stand united in our efforts to observe diligently, act decisively and prepare collectively”.

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