Metro ordered to pay Transnet R12.5m after defaulting on debt

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The Buffalo City Metro has been ordered to pay Transnet more than R12.5m after defaulting on an acknowledged debt, prompting the parastatal to take the cash-strapped metro to court over unpaid rent for the Orient Theatre Complex in KuGompo City.

The Buffalo City Metro has been ordered to pay Transnet more than R12.5m after defaulting on an acknowledged debt, prompting the parastatal to take the cash-strapped metro to court over unpaid rent for the Orient Theatre Complex in KuGompo City.

The high court rejected BCM’s attempt to rely on the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act (IRFA) as a defence, finding that the municipality had acknowledged the debt and agreed to repay it but repeatedly failed to honour its commitments.

Judge Igna Stretch described the municipality as a “recalcitrant debtor” and found that its reliance on the IRFA amounted to a “technical shield” to avoid the consequences of its own written undertakings.

BCM, as lessee of the Orient Theatre Complex, entered into an acknowledgment of debt with Transnet in which it admitted owing R12,565,339.25 in rental arrears arising from their lease agreement.

Under the agreement, the municipality was required to repay the debt in 12 equal monthly instalments of more than R1m each, starting on July 31 2025.

The agreement provided that if BCM defaulted, the full outstanding amount, together with interest, would immediately become due and payable.

The metro failed to make the first payment by July 31 2025.

Transnet, itself facing financial challenges, subsequently gave the municipality seven days’ notice in August to rectify the breach, but BCM failed to do so.

On August 27, Transnet’s attorneys sent a further demand to BCM and its attorneys, but the municipality did not respond or attempt to remedy the breach.

On October 2 2025, Transnet instituted legal action against BCM for payment of the R12,565,339.25, together with interest and legal costs on an attorney-and-client scale.

BCM filed its plea five months later, on March 5 2026.

The metro argued that because the settlement agreement created a new dispute between two organs of state, the matter was subject to the IRFA and should first go through the intergovernmental dispute-resolution process.

Stretch rejected the argument.

“The argument seems to be, that in spite of the fact that BCMM has defaulted with respect to the same debt over and over again, because there is a settlement agreement hovering in the background providing for payment of the debt in 12 bite-size chunks as opposed to a demand for payment of the entire amount, which would normally be the case, the parties must return to the drawing board and negotiate further, ostensibly under the auspices of the IRFA,” she said.

The judge said the legislation was intended to promote co-operative government and the wellbeing of people, rather than provide an ongoing procedural defence for an organ of state that had already acknowledged its liability.

“Not only is there no logic in this argument, but it seems, in my view, to be taking undue advantage of the IRFA behind a makeshift shield of a misplaced allegiance to legislation that was clearly not designed to cater for this type of situation,” Stretch said.

Stretch said the municipality had been in default for more than a year and there was no dispute requiring referral to a facilitator.

“There is no ‘intergovernmental relations dispute’ which needs to be referred back to a facilitator as alluded to in the special plea.”

She found that Transnet’s claim was based on written agreements in which BCMM had admitted its indebtedness.

“Transnet’s claim is clear, certain and enforceable by way of a claim for summary judgment.”

Stretch described BCM as a “recalcitrant debtor whose technical defences have no prospect of success, and which have been raised solely for the purpose of delay”.

She said the municipality had failed to demonstrate the existence of a genuine triable issue and ordered costs to follow the result.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said on Wednesday that the municipality continued to engage with Transnet as its “sister institution and long-term intergovernmental partner”.

“The municipality does not dispute its obligation to make the payment,” Buku said.

“In this regard, we are not intending to make any challenge, and we are on record acknowledging the debt and have committed to pay the institution.

“We therefore consider the matter as settled.”

He said the city manager maintained a “collegial relationship” with Transnet’s administrative leadership and would continue engaging with the parastatal despite the court order.

“As much as we are committed to complying with the court order, our legal options remain open.”

DA councillor and chief whip of the opposition, Anathi Majeke, said the judgment was a damning indictment of the administration.

“The residents of Buffalo City should not have to foot the bill for the legal costs and punitive counsel fees incurred because of the executive’s blatant failure to honour its commitments,” she said.

Majeke called on the municipality to settle the debt rather than incur further legal costs.

UDM councillor Anele Skoti said the judgment highlighted concerns about financial controls at the municipality.

“Municipalities cannot serve communities if they are captured by corruption, patronage and maladministration and weak financial controls,” he said.

EFF councillor Mziyanda Hlekiso said BCMM’s financial recovery plan did not absolve the municipality of its responsibility to pay its debts.

“Buffalo City is in a financial recovery plan but that doesn’t mean debt must not be paid,” he said.

An inquiry was sent to Transnet, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

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