Mom begged massacre gunmen to kill her and spare others

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“Please don’t kill them. They don’t know anything. It is better that you kill me.”

These were the last words Bonga “Rico” Hintsa said he heard from a mother in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, moments before gunfire erupted inside a house full of sleeping women.

Minutes later, Mary Sinqina, 63, who had pleaded for the lives of those inside her homestead, was shot dead at close range with an AK-47.

Her son, Thobile, 37, his girlfriend, Mandisa Dlokweni, 59, and 11 others were also killed.

A few minutes earlier, Mary’s sister, Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu, 59, her daughters Anita Dimpo Mhatu, 30, and Athini Talent Mhatu, 25, and grandson Thabiso Mhatu, 13, were gunned down in a neighbouring homestead.

The terrifying events in the early hours of September 28 2024 later came to be known as the Lusikisiki massacre.

In total, 18 people — 15 women, two men and a 13-year-old boy — were killed. A two-month-old baby survived.

Four of the six accused arrested over the mass shooting also face charges arising from the separate killing of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader and councillor Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana, 58, in KwaBhaca the previous month.

Hintsa, 33, gave the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki a detailed account on Wednesday of how the mass shooting victims were executed at the Sinqina sisters’ homesteads.

Led by defence attorney Zama Somahela before judge Richard Brooks, Hintsa described women being woken and ordered to go to the veranda, while three tried to hide in a wardrobe.

“Two of them entered the wardrobe.

“But there was a struggle with the third one because apparently the wardrobe was full, because she was bigger in physique, and therefore she could not fit into the wardrobe,” he told the court.

He said an old woman stood confused as he woke the others before co-accused Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma allegedly ordered everyone to be killed.

“Songezo said ... that ‘there is no-one who will not be shot here. We are here to kill everyone.’”

Hintsa said a gun went off before Vuma could finish speaking.

The accused — alleged massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, Aphiwe Ndende, Siphosoxolo “BG” Myekethe, Hintsa, Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu — have all pleaded not guilty.

In total, they face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, though Nomdlembu only faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, while Myekethe has not been charged in connection with Gijana’s murder.

The state alleges the Sinqina family was targeted because of an alleged association with the Gqubeni Boys, a rival gang.

Hintsa said the group initially searched Lusikisiki for vehicles and people linked to the group, checking Nkwarini, Nkandla and an Engen garage, but found no- one.

They then went to Ngobozana looking for Sikho Sinqina, who drove a Toyota Avanza and was believed to be an associate of the Gqubeni Boys.

At the first homestead, Hintsa said, they jumped the fence.

He entered a two-room house and found a woman alone, whom he forced to escort him to the main house.

While he was trying keys to open the gate, he heard gunshots.

Four people — a mother, two daughters and a grandson — were killed.

At the second homestead, Hintsa, Vuma and Ndende allegedly entered while Myekethe remained outside.

Hintsa said he then found Thobile Dlokweni.

“Upon observing this man, I saw that this man cannot be a criminal.”

He took Dlokweni outside to help locate others.

When Mary arrived with keys, the noise of gunshots and breaking glass came from another house.

Mary then pleaded for the lives of those inside.

“When that lady heard the gunshots, she started screaming out loud and saying, ‘Please don’t kill them. They don’t know anything. It is better that you rather kill me.’”

Hintsa admitted shooting Dlokweni after Vuma’s order to kill everyone.

The assailants then called alleged getaway driver Lonwabo “Shakes” Abi, now a state witness.

In the car, Abi asked whether they had found the Gqubeni Boys or Sinqina.

“My brother, you will see it on TV,” one replied.

Ndamase has been cross-examining Hintsa since Monday while conducting his own defence.

When arrested, Ndamase was serving a life sentence for murder and 15 years for robbery at Wellington Prison in Mthatha.

The state alleges he orchestrated the killings by phone.

Hintsa previously testified that he sold drugs for Ndamase and was one of his “amachanti” — prison gang slang for slaves or servants — and sometimes one of his “soldiers”.

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