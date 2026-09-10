Permanent solutions for ensuring safe roads to schools now a priority

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Scores of pupils from Emagqobhokweni village on the outskirts of Qonce were unable to attend school for several days last week after heavy rains flooded access roads and left river crossings impassable. SUPPLIED

The road to education can be a treacherous one for many children in the Eastern Cape, particularly those who live in remote and far-flung villages.

Here it is common to see young children, school uniform rolled up or tucked in, and bags on their heads, wading across shallow streams and rivers to get to their schools.

For years this newspaper has published the plights of communities who say pupils often find themselves stranded during a downpour.

Poorly maintained roads become near impossible for scholar transport operators to navigate in rainy conditions and rivers become a risk to cross.

Residents of Emagqobhokweni outside Qonce said rainy weather last week meant pupils missed valuable learning days. The impact was felt by Grade 12s especially, who were writing trial exams and are preparing for their final exams that starts next month.

Parents say scholar transport can only travel a portion of the 10km stretch of road due to its condition. They also say they have for years been begging government to build a bridge for their children to cross safely.

Those pleas have not yet been heard and joins a chorus of others from communities scattered across the province with the same problem.

Villagers of Dikidikini in Ntabankulu four years ago made national headlines after videos on social media showed their unconventional method to cross Mzintlava River when water levels rose. Residents are loaded into large blue plastic containers, a scene that shocked many.

Residents of Dikidikini said they have been using this system since the 1990s.

They, too, have been waiting for government to build them a bridge, a promise made in 2018 according to some residents.

The Ntabankulu local municipality said a temporary walkway would be completed by the end of October, with a permanent bridge expected to be completed by September 2027.

The safety of schoolchildren is paramount, and so, too, is their right to education.

Political parties said government needed to invest in building roads, bridges and installing drainage systems in rural communities.

They also called for a provincial audit of villages where pupils have to cross rivers to reach schools, with funds ring-fenced for rural roads and bridges.

The response from government cannot be always reactive when disasters happen or challenges arise.

Yes, temporary interventions are necessary and welcomed, but they cannot replace permanent solutions.

The infrastructure challenges require proper planning and budgets, and prioritising maintenance.

A flooded river should never determine whether or not a child receives an education.

However, in Emagqobhokweni, Dikidikini and many other rural communities in the province, it continues to do exactly that.