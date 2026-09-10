SA Weather Service joins warning over impact of El Nino

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SAWS says the current El Niño is intensifying rapidly, with forecasts suggesting the Niño 3.4 region could exceed 3°C above normal — stronger than the 2015/16 event. The weather service and global forecasters have warned that the system could deepen drought, floods and extreme weather, making early preparation critical across southern Africa and beyond.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has urged the public to take an interest in understanding the Earth’s atmosphere and preserving its future.

It has started to offer deeper insights into extreme weather events.

This week, SAWS explained that the strong El Nino facing us this summer “refers to an event where three-monthly average sea surface temperature anomalies over the eastern central tropical Pacific Ocean are exceeding 1.5°C with respect to climatology, while during a very strong El Nino, this part of the ocean is 2°C warmer than normal.

“The latest forecasts indicate that the current event will very likely exceed the 3°C threshold.

It said that in the 11 years since the 2015/2016 very strong El Nino event, the southern African region had also continued to warm.

World Meteorological Organisation secretary-general Celeste Saulo said their reports were based on a consensus of models from WMO Global Producing Centres, climate prediction centres and experts from national meteorological and hydrological services around the world.

“El Nino means the boy child because it was first noticed by Peruvian fishermen around Christmas time. It sounds so small and innocent,” she said.

“But this El Nino will deliver a major blow to communities, economies and supply chains across the globe.

“So many sectors will be affected — agriculture, trade, fisheries, health, energy, transport, water resources, disaster management, to name but a few.

“We are already seeing disruption and devastation from droughts and floods and extreme weather.

“We expect these impacts to multiply — and cascade — as El Nino intensifies.

“This exceptional El Nino demands exceptional preparation and response.”

The WMO had launched an “unprecedented mobilisation with national meteorological and hydrological services who are on the frontline of delivering the forecasts and services to save lives and livelihoods”.

The WMO was working with a core UN team which included the UN Office of Disaster Risk Reduction and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

In Africa, the AU called for a collective response.

Preparedness for El Nino was one of the focuses of the Africa Early Warnings Forum held in Addis Ababa.

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency had a nationwide awareness campaign, reaching the agriculture and food security sector, railways and roads, disaster managers and the public.

Across Latin America and the Caribbean, UN partners were anticipating cash assistance, drought- and flood-resistant seeds, livestock protection and flood-protection measures.

Listing actions across the globe, Saulo said: “Today we are issuing a call to action.

“The science is clear. We have the knowledge and tools to prevent El Nino-related hazards becoming a crisis.

“Let us join together and ensure that we leave nobody behind.”

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