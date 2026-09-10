Tete murder accused described as ‘very dangerous’ as judgment reserved in bail bid

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The two men accused of the murder of renowned boxer Zolani Tete have been branded “very dangerous” people who could evade trial, intimidate witnesses or interfere with the administration of justice if granted bail.

The state made the submission on Wednesday as Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, and Sinebhongo Qase, 28, appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court seeking their release following their arrest over Tete’s killing.

State prosecutor Thango Phangalele argued that the two had allegedly played critical roles in the assassination of Tete, who was gunned down outside his NU17 home in Mdantsane on August 21.

Judgment in the bail application was reserved until Monday by magistrate Anton Pretorius.

Phangalele described Goqwana and Qase as “very dangerous people who had connived, together with others, to take an innocent blood”.

He opposed Goqwana’s bid for bail despite his paraplegic condition, arguing that his disability had not stopped him from allegedly orchestrating Tete’s murder.

“Applicant one [Goqwana] is a very dangerous person, and one needs to look beyond a person in a wheelchair to understand that.

“He is still exerting influence and still a resourceful person who uses others to do his dirty work and achieve his intentions while in this wheelchair.

“He [allegedly] gathered a group of people to kill the deceased, while in this wheelchair.

“He was in this paraplegic state when he [allegedly] orchestrated this murder ... so such cannot be an exceptional reason to release him on bail,” Phangalele said.

The state alleges Goqwana masterminded Tete’s killing because of a belief that the boxer was behind an earlier shooting which left him wheelchair-bound.

Phangalele described Goqwana’s belief as mistaken, saying there was no evidence linking the late boxer to the attack.

He also warned that releasing the two suspects could put their lives at risk, saying angry community members were “baying for the blood” of the accused.

“We are concerned that their release might trigger violence in this township, and we do not want that.

“We want them for justice. We want them to face their demons at a trial stage.”

Goqwana and Qase face eight charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms, alongside alleged hitmen Athandwa “Fifi” Gandala and Siphesihle Kolisa, both 27.

Gandala and Kolisa abandoned their right to apply for bail and remain in custody.

Goqwana’s lawyer, Ayabonga Kampi, argued that his client’s paraplegic condition, medical problems and role as the sole financial provider for his family amounted to exceptional circumstances warranting bail.

Attorney Asanda Pakade, representing Qase, argued that his client had discharged the onus for bail.

“His unique circumstances together with the weakness of the state’s case cumulatively prove exceptionality, which in the interest of justice permit his release on bail,” Pakade said.

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