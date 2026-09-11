Clarendon pupil off to Brazil to compete in teen beauty pageant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lisolihle Nyingwa, 16, is set to represent South Africa at the Miss Teen Global Beauty pageant in Brazil. Picture: Supplied

A grade 11 pupil from KuGompo City jetted off to Brazil on Friday to represent SA at the Miss Teen Global Beauty pageant hosted in the South American country.

Lisolihle Nyingwa, 16, who attends Clarendon High School, is representing SA at the pageant in Tamandare, near Recife, from September 10 to 16, on her first trip outside the country.

Lisolihle is believed to be the only girl from the continent set to take to the Brazil stage for the pageant.

Lisolihle said she was excited about what the journey would bring.

The excitement of travelling to Brazil was only matched by the great responsibility of representing the country, she said.

“It’s a huge honour. I want to represent my country with pride, confidence and authenticity”.

Her hope was to use the opportunity to showcase the diversity and strength of her country while also carrying her culture and personal story with her.

Her preparation has extended beyond pageant appearances.

She has continually worked on her confidence, communication, stage presence and presentation while preparing herself mentally and emotionally for the experience.

Being a spiritual person, Lisolihle said her preparation has also been important, with prayer forming part of her journey.

At home, her family has watched her dedication closely.

They have described the process as rewarding, particularly seeing her confidence grow as she prepares for the competition.

While they are excited to see her take on the international stage, they are also understandably nervous about her travelling so far from home.

Lisolihle also expressed joy at the thought of experiencing a new culture as she was looking forward to experiencing Brazil beyond the pageant itself.

Meeting new people, experiencing the South American’s country’s culture and creating memories are high on her list.

She has plans to capture experiences for social media, including making TikTok content while in Brazil.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and creating memories that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.

“[I am also eager for] making TikToks in a different country,” she said.

Though winning the crown would be a dream, the journey itself already represents an achievement for Lisolihle and her family.

Her mother, Kanyisa, hopes she returns home with new friendships, confidence and memories that will last a lifetime.

For Lisolihle, the experience is also about encouraging other young girls to pursue their own dreams without changing who they are to fit someone else’s expectations.

“Your uniqueness is your power,” Lisolihle said.

The family received support from many sources including the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality and she will be dressed by Athi South Africa Designs, her hair is by Beauty Essential Salon & Spa, and her nails by Branded Queens.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch