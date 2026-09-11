Double threat for casino: licence uncertainty and job cuts

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More than 200 staff are facing uncertainty at Hemingways Casino after the casino announced it is considering retrenching staff due to the imminent expiry of its casino licence and the uncertain future of renewal. Picture: Sino Majangaza

The jobs of 277 Hemingways Casino employees are under threat, with the casino warning that it could be forced to close if its operating licence is not extended or renewed before September 25.

Even if the licence is secured, however, 74 workers could still lose their jobs as operator Tsogo Sun Gaming pushes ahead with a restructuring aimed at cutting costs and eliminating positions it considers redundant.

The company has begun a large-scale retrenchment consultation, creating uncertainty for hundreds of workers at one of KuGompo City’s biggest entertainment and hospitality complexes.

The September 25 deadline is looming, with Tsogo Sun telling employees that it cannot continue operating the casino without a valid licence.

In a Section 189(3) notice seen by the Daily Dispatch, Tsogo Sun said: “As you are aware, the company’s operations are regulated by national and provincial legislation and it cannot operate the casino without it being the holder of a casino licence.

“If a new licence is not obtained or the current licence is not extended beyond 25 September 2026, the company will not be able to continue to operate the casino.”

Tsogo Sun has applied for the Zone 2 casino licence through the Eastern Cape Gambling Board process.

The gambling board had not responded to questions about when Hemingways will know whether its licence will be extended or renewed.

Tsogo Sun, however, made it clear that even if the licence was renewed, it intended to scrap 74 positions as part of a restructuring programme.

“This is because the company operates in a highly competitive industry and environment and, as you are undoubtedly aware, its levels of business have been in decline in recent financial years.

“It is therefore imperative for us to continuously seek ways to improve and remain competitive and ensure the continued sustainability and viability of the business,” it said.

The company said a review found several positions were duplicated, inefficient or no longer necessary.

Food and beverage operations face the heaviest cuts, including 15 waitrons, seven commis chefs, four food and beverage supervisors, four general assistants, four cashiers, three bartenders and three gaming-floor officers.

Three payroll supervisors are also earmarked for cuts, along with gaming technicians, surveillance specialists and operators, security supervisors, guest relations attendants, maintenance attendants, gaming ambassadors and several management and administrative posts.

Tsogo Sun said management currently saw few alternatives to retrenchments but remained willing to consider proposals from employees and their representatives.

In documents submitted to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, the company confirmed that no employees had been retrenched for operational reasons during the past 12 months.

Target Orientated Trade Union of SA (Totrusa) secretary-general Jeff Maleni, whose union is the sole representative union at Hemingways, said workers would have to be taken through the consultation process.

“We will bounce the information to the workers and attend the second round of our legislative process.

“We got their initial notice on August 17.

“They filed the request for Section 198A after that,” he said.

Two workers, who asked not to be named, said they were worried about losing their jobs.

“We have been working for more than two years. We are very worried because some of us are breadwinners at our homes.”

Another employee said the possible loss of her job threatened her plans to fund her child’s education.

“My daughter is currently in grade 12, I have been saving for her tertiary funds.

“If I lose my job, I do not know how I am going to survive.”

Hemingways Casino forms part of the wider Hemingways complex, which includes a hotel, conference facilities, restaurants and retail outlets.

Of the five casinos in the province, only Hemingways is yet to receive a long-term licence.

Mthatha’s Mayfair Casino licence expires in 2038, while Bizana’s Wild Coast Sun Resort and Casino licence expires in August 2041.

Gambling board chief executive and Gaming Regulators Africa Forum president Mabutho Zwane said in June that rapid growth in online betting and mobile gambling was creating new challenges for regulators.

“The biggest challenge facing regulators today is the speed at which the industry is evolving, particularly in digital and mobile environments.

“Technology is reshaping gaming faster than traditional regulatory systems were designed to respond,” he said.

National United Gambling, Retail, Cleaning & Security Workers Union secretary-general Khumbulani Moyo said the proposed retrenchments reflected a wider crisis facing SA’s gambling industry, battered by online betting and changing consumer habits.

“The flooding of most of these international gambling companies such as Betway is eating into the market of those who were operating from physical shops.

“Since Covid, from the union’s point of view, we have lost about 3,000 workers and there were no hires during that time.

“This year alone, we have lost about 600 workers,” he said.

He said another retrenchment process involving about 600 workers was under way at Superbets.

“Superbets had branches in Mthatha, KuGompo, Makhanda, Komani and Dutywa and all of those branches have closed down in the past three years,” Moyo said.

Moyo argued that existing gambling regulations favoured casinos, while restricting sports betting operators from diversifying.

“If you are in sports betting you are not allowed to bring in slot machines where people can sit and play and gamble. There are limitations and effectively a monopoly,” he said.

The union is lobbying for a bargaining council for the gambling industry.

The Black Business Forum said it was deeply concerned by the proposed restructuring.

Chair Luthando Bara said the possible loss of 74 jobs would hurt affected families and the wider Buffalo City economy.

“Hemingways is a significant employer and supports local suppliers, hospitality businesses, transport operators and other small enterprises.

“Any retrenchments would reduce household spending and have a damaging ripple effect across these businesses.

“We call for urgent engagement between Hemingways, employees, organised labour and the relevant licensing authorities to protect jobs and ensure certainty before the licence expires.”

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