High praise for Bishop Dabula as he’s laid to rest after lifetime of ministry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Oscar Mabuyane handling over the national flag to Dabula"s widow Zola Alicia Dabula during the funeral service held at Madzikane KaZulu Grounds in KwaBhaca on Thursday. Picture OTP

Retired Methodist Church of Southern Africa Bishop Don DD Dabula was laid to rest on Thursday on land he had fought to reclaim, bringing to a close a 67-year church career that also saw him play a role in the liberation struggle, traditional affairs and the preservation of AmaBhaca heritage.

Dabula was buried in Mpendla village, KwaBhaca, on a former colonial showground his family says he helped transform into a memorial site for the Madzikane dynasty.

The funeral was accorded Special Official Honours by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Delivering the government tribute, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane described Dabula as a patriot whose influence extended far beyond the pulpit.

“A person of high calibre. He was a patriot. His leadership transcended beyond the parameters of the church. He was a community builder. He was in the political space,” Mabuyane said.

“He was so influential. He was able to provide leadership and give guidance where it is actually needed.”

He said Dabula belonged to a generation that understood the church as more than a place of worship, but as an institution with an important role in society and development.

He proposed that the T17 road, once completed, should be named after Dabula.

Delivering the regional church tribute, Bishop Andile Mbethe traced Dabula’s extraordinary longevity.

“He was ordained in 1964. He entered the church at the age of 21. And he was a minister for a full 67 years,” Mbethe said.

He singled out Dabula’s role after the Methodist Church of Southern Africa was banned in 1978 by the Matanzima regime.

“He was the one, when the Methodist Church was banned, who kept the Methodist name alive.

“And in 1988, he brought back the Methodist Church of Southern Africa during the reign of General [Bantu] Holomisa.”

Methodist Church of Southern Africa Presiding Bishop Pumla Nzimande described Dabula as an institution and a giant of the faith.

“How does a person become an institution? A person becomes an institution when they are knowledgeable,” Nzimande said.

“A person becomes an institution when they mentor. There are many leaders in this church, both lay and clergy, who can tell you that Rev Dabula shaped them.

“This, indeed, was a giant of the faith. This was a man who was an institution.

“This is a man who was a symbol of order, a symbol of discipline. He will be greatly missed.“

Dabula’s nephew, judge Mandela Makaula, said his uncle’s influence stretched across church, family, politics and tradition.

“Bishop Dabula was an icon in many ways,” Makaula said.

“In the church, he was one of the best bishops in the country.

“As family, he cherished his family and was very present as a father and as a brother.

“You can’t match him in traditional leadership. He is the reason you are able to trace your roots.

“The ground you are standing on now called Madzikane kaZulu — this used to be a showground. Because of the role he and his brothers played, he was buried here.”

Representing the Madzikane Royal House, Prince Zolile Makaula described Dabula as a unifier and appealed to Mabuyane to release the Mndende commission report into AmaBhaca traditional leadership.

“Bishop Dabula died a heartbroken man still awaiting the report which our premier unnecessarily withheld for almost a year now.

" Please premier, release that report,” he said.

In a family tribute, Dabula’s daughter, Zoe, spoke of the father behind the public figure.

“My father was full of love. He was full of a sense of humour,” she said.

“He was a very wise man. He had compassion. He was versatile — anyone, of any kind, could reach him. He loved everyone.

“There is a void that he is leaving behind. His shoes — I’m not sure if there’s anyone who can fit into them.”

His wife, Zola, said he loved God, his family, AmaBhaca traditional leaders and political leaders, and was a peace-loving man and unifier.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch