Mdantsane actor scores third Netflix film role

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Mdantsane-born actor Inganathi Mtshizana is proving that big-screen dreams can become reality, with the 22-year-old recently wrapping up filming for his third Netflix feature film.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) final-year Bachelor of Arts student reprises his role as Siya Mwaqo in The Queenstown Kings 2: Back to Goal, the sequel to the popular family film, which told the story of a scrappy but talented football team from rural Komani aiming for success against high odds.

For Mtshizana, the journey from school plays in Mdantsane to Netflix sets has been surreal.

“I still have to pinch myself,” he said.

His acting journey started in Mdantsane when his mother, Pamella, took him to auditions at Rhubusane while she was heavily pregnant with his younger sister.

There, he met casting agents Sivu Nobongoza and Florence Maluleka.

After two auditions, his mother received the call that would change his life.

The then 15-year-old had landed the role of the young Dudu Nyakama, the lead character in Knuckle City, which explores the journey of a down-and-out ageing boxer from Mdantsane who has one last shot at success.

Mtshizana said his mother helped him rehearse his lines, though he admits the experience was embarrassing at the time.

“That was so cringe,” he said, laughing.

The role opened the door to professional acting and gave him the opportunity to work alongside established actors, including Zolisa Xaluva and Aphiwe Mkefe.

He said being exposed to experienced actors at a young age helped him develop his craft and understand the demands of the film industry.

“I have always loved the arts, not just acting. The arts in general,” he said.

His latest role as Siya Mwaqo sees him play a central defender, number four, for the Queenstown Kings football club.

Mtshizana describes Siya as witty and charismatic but warns that the character brings plenty of drama to the sequel.

“Viewers can expect a lot of ups and downs, a lot of funny and high-pressure moments,” he said.

“They can expect a thriller that will get audiences talking for days.”

Mtshizana said being trusted to return for the sequel was testament to the importance of preparation and giving his best on every production.

He thanked director Jahmil XT Qhubeka and Layla Swart for trusting him with the role.

While his acting career continues to grow, Mtshizana is also focused on completing his studies at UFH.

He admits juggling university and acting can be challenging but said his family had helped keep him focused.

His uncle, Lunga, had been particularly influential in ensuring that he did not neglect his education for his acting career.

“He made it clear to me that [I must] graduate and further [my] studies, as we know that acting has its ups and downs,” he said.

For the young actor, success is about more than landing major roles.

He wants to use film to tell authentic stories, unite people and highlight the experiences of communities often reduced to negative stereotypes.

Coming from Mdantsane, he said, made his journey particularly meaningful.

“There is a lot more to us than just crime and violence and poverty,” he said.

“We are the boxing mecca.”

Mtshizana hopes to take on bigger and more complex roles after graduating and work with filmmakers in SA and abroad.

He also wants to see more stories from the Eastern Cape reaching bigger audiences.

He credited the Eastern Cape Development Corporation for supporting local filmmakers and actors and helping create opportunities for young people in the industry.

His message to aspiring actors from the province is straightforward: develop resilience, practise and make the most of every opportunity.

“Have a thick skin and use the passion you have to give yourself a chance to learn,” he said.

“When given an opportunity, kill it and then let God do the rest.”

For Mtshizana, the dream is only beginning.

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